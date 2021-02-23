Software AG, SAP partner on industry 4.0 data

Special feature The Rise of Industrial IoT Infrastructure around the world is being linked together via sensors, machine learning and analytics. We examine the rise of the digital twin, the new leaders in industrial IoT (IIoT) and case studies that highlight the lessons learned from production IIoT deployments. Read More

Software AG and SAP have partnered to better surface supply chain management data with the aim of improving product quality.

The news, which landed as Software AG held its Capital Markets Day, highlights how multiple players are forming partnerships to focus on the industry 4.0 market.

Software AG's alliance with SAP will combine SAP's S/4HANA Cloud with Software AG's TrendMiner, which is self-service industrial analytics software for smart factories.

According to the companies, the partnership will bring sensor-generated time-series data into the analytics and operational performance fold.

Software AG in January reported bookings growth of 31% in the fourth quarter and 24% for 2020. Digital transformation drove demand for Software AG.

For 2020, Software AG reported revenue of €834.8 million, down 3.8% from a year ago. Net income (non-IFRS) was €125.4 million.

Software AG said that it will "double down on its existing strategy by focusing on five priority areas, namely: continuing to develop its subscription growth engine, fostering product innovation, driving internal simplification to improve productivity, progressing the ongoing cultural transformation driving its success, and taking a more proactive stance towards Mergers & Acquisitions."

In 2023, Software AG is projecting €1 billion in revenue.