Some Google Chrome extensions are blocking middle-click actions

Image: Brian Turnbow

The Chrome Reddit thread has filled up today with complaints from Google Chrome users who say they can't use the mouse middle button to open links in new tabs. Using the CTRL key and a click on links also doesn't work for some users.

The root cause of the issue was identified as Chrome's built-in popup blocker, which appears to act up in the presence of some extensions and trigger a pop-up warning, preventing the middle-click action and blocking the opening of a new tab.

The issue isn't new, being first reported to Google engineers last year, on December 30, but only a few users reported problems.

But today, for unknown reasons, the issues spread to countless other users who didn't have any problems before [1, 2, 3, 4].

Furthermore, the issue also extended to affect the controls of video players. Some users reported not being able to open videos in fullscreen mode or interact with various other video player buttons. YouTube videos were also affected [1, 2, 3, 4].

Complaints didn't only flood Chrome's official subreddit, but also social media sites like Twitter [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8], and Google's official help forum [1, 2, 3].

Currently trying to figure out why middle click to open a new tab stopped working in Chrome. Middle click works everywhere else. There are some bug reports on forums so I’m not alone. I just want to go back to suffering from compiler bugs - I know how to deal with Clang etc.! — Stephan T. Lavavej (@StephanTLavavej) January 10, 2019

There haven't been any updates to Google Chrome since the official Chrome 71 release last month, so the issue doesn't reside in the browser itself. Answers from Google engineers have been confusing. Some said the problem was with the Chrome server-side popup blocker code, while other solely blamed extensions.

Chrome extensions known, at the time of writing, of causing problems with middle-clicks include Ghostery, DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials, S3.Translator, ImTranslator, and RoboForm Password Manager. Other extensions may also block middle-clicks or video player controls, but they have not been publicly reported yet.

Users are advised to either disable Chrome's popup blocker from the browser's settings area at chrome://settings/content/popups, or disable all extensions and enable them one by one until they find the one blocking middle-clicks.

Other Chromium-based browsers weren't affected.

