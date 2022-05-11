Sony announces Xperia 1 IV: True optical 85-125mm zoom in your hand

Image: Sony

Sony continues to innovate in the smartphone market with a focus on improvements in the camera, gaming, video, and audio experiences. The Xperia 1 IV (Mark four) offers the latest in flagship specifications with a true optical 85-125mm zoom lens.

The new phone will be available in September for approximately $1,600 in black and purple. It is interesting to see an announcement more than three months ahead of availability with pre-orders starting today. Those who pre-order the phone will receive the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless noise canceling earbuds ($280 value).

Some of the advanced photography features from the Sony Xperia Pro-I smartphone will be available on the Xperia 1 IV. That phone was a camera with phone features while this new model is more of a phone with advanced camera features.

Specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Main display : 6.5-inch 21:9 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus

: 6.5-inch 21:9 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus RAM : 12GB

: 12GB Storage : 512GB internal storage with microSD card slot

: 512GB internal storage with microSD card slot Dust/water resistance : IP68

: IP68 Cameras : 12MP 24mm wide, 12MP 16mm ultra wide, and 12MP 85-125mm telephoto. 12MP front-facing camera

: 12MP 24mm wide, 12MP 16mm ultra wide, and 12MP 85-125mm telephoto. 12MP front-facing camera Battery : 5000mAh non-removable with wireless charging and fast charging support

: 5000mAh non-removable with wireless charging and fast charging support Colors: Black and Purple

Some of the advanced features include Videography Pro, Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye, external monitor support for Sony Alpha cameras, Cinematography Pro, Game Enhancer, advanced music support, Music Pro recording function, and much more.

The Xperia Pro-I will also receive a future software update that enables live streaming through the external monitor and Videography Pro. These updates are planned for a July 2022 release.