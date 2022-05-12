Sony WH-1000XM5 (Mark 5) headphones announced: More comfortable, better ANC performance

Image: Sony

A couple of years ago I tested the Sony WH-1000XM4 (aka Mark 4) headphones and awarded them a nearly perfect score. Sony built upon this outstanding product with a refreshed design and improved audio technology. The Sony WH-1000XM5 (Mark 5) were announced today and are available for pre-order now for $399.99. The new headset will be released next week on 20 May, in black and silver color variants.

Sony's audio technology offers advanced noise cancellation with two processors controlling eight microphones. A 30mm driver unit and Sony's own processors help you focus on work and isolate yourself from the world around you.

In addition to the outstanding audio playback experience, Sony also provides its Voice Pickup technology that uses four beamforming microphones and AI-based noise reduction to offer a high quality call experience.

Given the ANC and voice call support is a focus of the headphones, they also need to be extremely comfortable for extended wear. The WH-1000XM5 incorporates a new design with vegan leather that is reportedly very comfortable and lightweight. The reduced weight of the headset is important for wearing headphones all day long.

The Mark 5 headphones no longer fold up into a compact size for travel, but they do fold down nearly flat. Sony provides a new carrying case for travel, but be aware that the case and headphones are larger than the Mark 4 so if the size is an issue then you may want to pick up a less expensive pair of the Mark 4 headphones.

All of the technology we have seen with recent Sony headsets, including Speak-to-Chat, voice assistant support, Adaptive Sound Control, Sony Headphones Connect, and more are provided for a seamless audio experience. Google's Fast Pair feature is present, along with Microsoft Swift Pair. Thirty hours of battery life are possible while just three minutes of charging will support up to three hours of listening.

Stay tuned for our full hands-on review of this new Sony headset. If you have any questions regarding the new WH-1000XM5 please let us know in the comments section below.