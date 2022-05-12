Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Sony WH-1000XM5 (Mark 5) headphones announced: More comfortable, better ANC performance

Sony's Mark 4 headset was released a couple of years ago and was nearly perfect, often being crowned the king of active-noise cancelling headphones. The new Mark 5 model builds upon this with an improved design and more advances in sound technology.

wh1000xm5-lifestyle.jpg

 Image: Sony

A couple of years ago I tested the Sony WH-1000XM4 (aka Mark 4) headphones and awarded them a nearly perfect score. Sony built upon this outstanding product with a refreshed design and improved audio technology. The Sony WH-1000XM5 (Mark 5) were announced today and are available for pre-order now for $399.99. The new headset will be released next week on 20 May, in black and silver color variants.

ZDNet Recommends

The best noise-canceling headphones The best noise-canceling headphones It's more important than ever that you have access to a comfortable, noise-canceling headset.

Sony's audio technology offers advanced noise cancellation with two processors controlling eight microphones. A 30mm driver unit and Sony's own processors help you focus on work and isolate yourself from the world around you.

In addition to the outstanding audio playback experience, Sony also provides its Voice Pickup technology that uses four beamforming microphones and AI-based noise reduction to offer a high quality call experience.

Also: Sony WH-1000XM4 review: A flawless music listening experience

Given the ANC and voice call support is a focus of the headphones, they also need to be extremely comfortable for extended wear. The WH-1000XM5 incorporates a new design with vegan leather that is reportedly very comfortable and lightweight. The reduced weight of the headset is important for wearing headphones all day long.

wh1000xm5-black-product.jpg

 Image: Sony

The Mark 5 headphones no longer fold up into a compact size for travel, but they do fold down nearly flat. Sony provides a new carrying case for travel, but be aware that the case and headphones are larger than the Mark 4 so if the size is an issue then you may want to pick up a less expensive pair of the Mark 4 headphones.

Sony Mark 4 headphones

$349.99 at Target

All of the technology we have seen with recent Sony headsets, including Speak-to-Chat, voice assistant support, Adaptive Sound Control, Sony Headphones Connect, and more are provided for a seamless audio experience. Google's Fast Pair feature is present, along with Microsoft Swift Pair. Thirty hours of battery life are possible while just three minutes of charging will support up to three hours of listening.

Stay tuned for our full hands-on review of this new Sony headset. If you have any questions regarding the new WH-1000XM5 please let us know in the comments section below.

ZDNet Recommends

Google | Smartphones
Show Comments