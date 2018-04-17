Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium includes 4K display, dual cameras

(Sony Mobile)

Sony on Monday announced its Xperia XZ2 Premium with a 4K display and dual cameras geared toward low light shots. The Xperia XZ2 Premium phone launching this summer is set to take on the iPhone X, Galaxy S9, and Huawei P20 Pro in the 2018 flagship war.

Like others this year, the Xperia XZ2 Premium promises the most advanced camera tech on the market. Its interchangeable lens camera has "highest ISO 12800 sensitivity for video recording" and "ultra-high sensitivity 51200 for photos", Sony announced. Xperia XZ2 Premium also has slow-motion video capture at a 960fps capture rate.

Xperia XZ2 Premium specs

5.8-inch display with 4K HDR

Dual camera lens (RGB and monochrome), with portrait mode

Super slow-motion video capture in 720p or 1080p resolution

13-megapixel front-facing camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

3,540mAh battery

Water resistance: IP65/IP68

Android 8.0 Oreo

Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides

Colors: Chrome black, chrome silver

Sony isn't providing an official launch date -- other than Q3 this year. The Xperia XZ2 Premium's unveiling comes two months after the Xperia XZ2's unveiling at MWC 2018.

