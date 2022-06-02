(Image: Soundcore on Amazon)

If you're looking for a solid pair of noise canceling earbuds, but don't want to drop a couple hundred dollars on a high-end pair, Soundcore has you covered. The Liberty 3 Pro noise canceling earbuds pack some of the best noise canceling features into a tiny set of earbuds thanks to HearID ANC technology. Right now, they're on sale for $129, down from their usual $169 price tag.

For transparency purposes, I purchased these earbuds earlier this year because I wanted a noise canceling feature that was stronger than my Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds. Based on my experience with the Liberty 3 Pro earbuds, I can be working in the living room and can't hear my cats begging for treats or even my partner speaking to me. The HearID works almost too well for those that need to focus or block out a noisy subway train.

Additionally, you can adjust the audio to your preferences. Whether you want to catch up on Crime Junkie or are obsessed with Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, you can go into the accompanying Soundcore app to find a series of preset audio settings. Alternately, you can build your own for a customized audio experience or use one of the presets designed by 20 Grammy-winning artists.

The battery life lasts long for noise canceling earbuds: up to eight hours on a single charge on the regular settings (five with HearID ANC active). Because they come with a series of adjustable ear tips, you can get your perfect fit and enjoy long hours with them in your ears.

While this isn't the lowest price we've seen -- that belongs to the $99 price back in April -- it's still a great deal. Coupled with supply chain issues and shortages that are still plaguing most retailers since 2020, this is the lowest price we expect these earbuds to drop as we head into summer. And if you want a splash of personalized flair, they come in four colors: dusk purple, midnight black, fog gray, and frost white.