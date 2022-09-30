Soundcore's new Liberty 4 earbuds with spatial audio can track your heart rate

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Soundcore, Anker Innovation's audio brand, has unveiled its new Liberty true wireless (TWS) earbuds, the Liberty 4.
These earbuds bring firsts for the brand including spatial audio and a heart rate monitor.
The Liberty 4 earbuds are available in two different colors: Midnight Black and Cloud White. They are available for preorder today for $149.99 on the Soundcore website, from Best Buy, and from Amazon.
These earbuds feature an ACAA 3.0 coaxial acoustic system and two dynamic drivers aligned in the same axis, which the company said produces Hi-Res sound with three times more clarity in LDAC mode.
They also introduce what the company describes as 360-degree immersive spatial audio: This feature allows sound to surround you from all directions and follows your head movement via dynamic head tracking.
Spatial audio customizes the sound you hear in your earbuds depending on the content you're consuming, so for example there are different modes for movies and music.
The spatial audio feature will be offered in addition to the traditional Adaptive Noise Canceling (ANC) and transparency option (which lets in all the sound around you).
Lastly, the earbuds have HearID ANC, which automatically adjusts the noise cancellation for different noise levels around you. You can also use the HearID technology to customize EQ settings to your own sound preferences for personalized sound.
The battery life on the Liberty 4 earbuds provides up to 9 hours of playtime and 28 hours with the charging case. The case can be recharged with a USB-C cable or a wireless charger. You can get up to 3 hours of listening from a 15-minute charge.
These earbuds are Soundcore's first to include heart rate tracking. Thanks to incorporated sensors, with the earbuds in your ears, you can track your heart rate in the Soundcore app.
The Liberty 4 earbuds in Midnight Black will be available for immediate shipping on Soundcore's website. The Cloud White earbuds will be shipped out before Oct. 20.