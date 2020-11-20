Southern Phone reclaims crown as Australia's most complained about telco

The Communications Alliance Complaints in Context report for July to September has revealed that Southern Phone has reclaimed the top position as the most complained about telco.

The brand recorded 27.6 complaints per 10,000 services in operation (SIO), a bump up from last quarter's 19.8 complaints per 10,000 SIO, and enough for it to take the top crown from Vocus-owned Commander, which had 15.7 complaints per 10,000 SIO this quarter, a drop from the 20.4 complaints during the April to June quarter .

MyRepublic came in at second place with 17.2 complaints per 10,000 SIO, slightly lower than last quarter where it was on 18.1 complaints per 10,000 SIO.

See also: Complaints to TIO continue to rise with spike from SMBs

Meanwhile, Telstra saw slightly higher numbers with just over 11 complaints per 10,000 SIO, the report [PDF] revealed.

TPG saw the biggest improvement with complaints dropping by more than half quarter-on-quarter from 10.6 to 4.8 complaints per 10,000 SIO. Similarly, iiNet also saw complaint numbers drop from 11.1 to 6.7 per 10,000 SIO quarter on quarter.

The rest of the report saw complaints remain fairly stable for Amaysim, Aussie Broadband, Dodo, iPrimus, Optus, and Vodafone.

Overall complaints were up slightly, reaching 7.8 complaints per 10,000 SIO, an increase over the previous quarter's ratio of 7.4.

"While the increase in complaints is disappointing, Industry continues to work on improving customer experience and is looking at how we can learn from the results of this last quarter," Communications Alliance CEO John Stanton said.

