Speck Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max gear: Awesome grip, clear views, 13-foot protection

Once you use MagSafe with an iPhone it is tough to ever use a case or accessory that doesn't support the technology. Speck has an assortment available for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and we took two cases, a screen protector, and a MagSafe charger case for a test drive.

When you buy an Apple iPhone, like my new Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max a major benefit is the vast amount of cases and accessories available for the phone. Speck is known for making high quality products for mobile phones and the two cases I tested are my favorite models available from Speck. I also had the chance to extend the functionality of my Apple MagSafe Charger with the Folio accessory while also protecting my display with a screen protector.

Speck Presidio2 Grip case

Several years ago I tried out one of Speck's Grip cases and think the angular lines cut into the case offer some of the best possible grip on a phone case. The Presidio2 Grip is available in four color options for $54.95 each. I tried out the Graphite Grey/Black/Bold Red color option with my Graphite iPhone.

The case is designed to provide protection from a 13-foot drop, which is more than twice my height and a distance I will never drop my phone. It has Microban antimicrobial treatment to prevent stain and odor-causing bacteria from remaining on the case.

The Graphite Grey color covers most of the case with a raised rigid black frame piece protecting the rear camera array, black inserts helping absorb shock in the corners, raised black buttons for volume and the right side button, and a splash of red for the Speck logo on the back. The raised buttons make it very easy to find and activate the button while an ample opening for the ringer switch is also present.

Small compartments line the inside edges of the case as the Speck Armor Cloud technology absorbs the shock of an impact. A MagSafe area is identified in the case with full support for MagSafe accessories. The soft touch finish and good looks make this one of my favorite iPhone cases.

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear case

While I went with a fairly conservative Graphite color iPhone 13 Pro Max, many people bought colorful models and want to show off the color to the world. The $39.95 Presidio Perfect-Clear case doesn't obscure the color or design of your iPhone in any way. It is perfectly clear on the back and the four sides.

Even though the case is clear and doesn't have the Speck Armor Cloud air pocket design, the substantial edge material protects the phone from drops of up to 13 feet. Speck's new materials with Perfect-Clear coating provide a clear case with a clear guarantee so you won't see yellowing or staining over time. All ports are fully accessible with raised buttons for volume and the right side.

MagSafe technology is supported with a white magnetic MagSafe inserted embedded in the interior back of the case. Raised edges protect the rear camera array and the front display of the device too so you can set it down on a surface without any worry of breakage. Wireless charging and Apple Pay are also fully supported.

ShieldView Glass protector

Even though Apple advertises pretty severe handling of the iPhone with its new glass display, I personally still prefer to install a glass screen protector on my iPhone. It's worth the price for me to have peace of mind and have a protector that will break instead of my display. Speck has the ShieldView Glass protector that is 0.33mm tempered glass with a 9H scratch-resistant coating. The protector is available now for $39.95.

One of the best features of this Speck product is the simple Goof Proof installation kit that makes alignment and installation a breeze. I still recall the days of old when I would have to go into a clean room and carefully try to line up flexible plastic protectors. More often than not, I ended up spending time removing air bubbles or lint and then just gave up having a protector with flaws on the display.

Speck has a fingerprint resistant coating on the protector too so your fingers glide across the display and are easy to wipe clean. The screen protector also has the Microban treatment so combined with the case your combination should reduce nearly all bacteria.

Presidio Pro Folio

While I enjoy MagSafe accessories such as wallets and charging stands, I did not own an Apple MagSafe Charger. After Speck sent along its new Presidio Pro Folio to test out, I ordered a MagSafe Charger to see if the Folio was worth the $39.95 price. Just to be clear, a MagSafe Charger is not included with this Folio purchase.

The Apple MagSafe Charger fits securely into the opening inside the Folio. The Folio is designed to serve as a stand for viewing your iPhone display in portrait or landscape orientation. It serves as a great travel charger and I have it packed in my backpack for upcoming trips.

The cable for the MagSafe Charger is routed around the perimeter of the Folio with the cable sliding in between two pieces of the Folio and then clipping into place. A small magnetically secured cover drops down to reveal a space to store the USB-C end of your cable.

The outer textured material of the Folio keeps it from slipping on a surface. Various angles can be set up with the use of the front cover and rear attachment. Your iPhone will also stay securely in place in either portrait or landscape orientation so you can make calls or watch videos with the Presidio Pro Folio.