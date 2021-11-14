Spigen case roundup for Google Pixel 6 Pro: Affordable protection, utility, and style

The Pixel 6 Pro is the best smartphone available from Google. It's also a large phone and one of the slipperiest phones I've ever tried to hold. I highly recommend you find a case for it quickly or it may end up sliding off a surface or out of your hands. For the past week I've been trying out the six available case options from Spigen for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Spigen offers these options ranging from $24.99 to $39.99 with different functions, textures, levels of protection, colors, and weight. I have a clear favorite out of the six due to a key feature discussed below. Spigen also offers a screen protector that is currently backordered and so we did not test the protector.

Tough Armor

The Spigen Tough Armor case is the most expensive option at $39.99 with three color options available; Rose Gold, Gunmetal, and Black. I tested out the Black case, but it is nice to see Spigen also offer other color options for buyers.

The inside back of the case is lined with impact foam that is designed to help absorb the shock from impacts and drops. It is bright yellow so you can see where it is positioned, along with the Spigen logo. Even with the foam, the case only weighs in at 1.9 ounces.

While my favorite feature of the case is the kickstand, it's also one that needs a couple of improvements. I use my phones for watching video content during my train commute and also while traveling on airplanes so I appreciate the simple kickstand that pops out of the case when I need it. However, there is no spring mechanism or hinge that offers any resistance so the stand moves too easily. Also, it is placed too far off to the right side of the case so that the viewing angle is quite steep, about 75 degrees from horizontal. I would like it placed further up the case so that I could have a viewing angle about 60 to 65 degrees from horizontal.

There are buttons on the right side for the power and volume. They depress well and are quite large with the power button having raised lines to make it easy to find without looking.

The edges are fairly substantial so the case offers good drop protection. Wireless charging and Google Pay work well too. There are openings for the speaker, mics, and USB-C port with no restrictions on the USB-C port despite the extra protection.

Slim Armor CS

My second favorite Spigen case is the Slim Armor CS with its slide open rear compartment that holds two cards. With Google Pay on my phone, I carry my transit card and driver's license, along with a folded $20 bill, but still have one more building access card I need to carry. It is available in Black and Rose Gold for $39.99 as well.

One thing to note for this case is that the credit card compartment means that wireless charging is not supported by the case and this might be a deal breaker for some. Solid protection is added with substantial material around the edges and back camera opening.

Ultra Hybrid

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case is available in Matte Black and Crystal Clear for $29.99. I was pleased to try out the Crystal Clear one that shows off the Pixel 6 Pro in full color.

The one-piece case has flexible side with a rigid back portion that helps protect your phone from drops and scratches. The softer material on the sides helps you hold onto the Pixel 6 Pro and with the clear option, it may be the perfect solution to keep you from dropping the phone.

The case offers good protection for the large rear camera opening too and given how substantial that is you want something to protect it from damage. The raised buttons on the right side are great and a feature I like better than the design on some other Spigen cases.

Rugged Armor

The Spigen Rugged Armor case is $24.99 and is available in black. There are carbon fiber design elements and professional good looks in this case.

It is a flexible case that stays securely in place while also offering a good level of grip for your phone. The matte finish looks great. The raised buttons are easy to find and activate too.

Liquid Air

Spigen's Liquid Air case is also $24.99 and is available in black. With an extensive amount of diamond design texture on the back it is perfect for a phone as slippery as the Pixel 6 Pro. The sides also have diagonal lines to provide side grip too so you shouldn't be dropping your phone when it is positioned in this case.

The raised buttons are just about perfect, wireless charging is supported, and Google Pay works well. The rear camera opening is well designed with a beveled inside edge transitioning down to the camera glass.

Thin Fit

If you want the lightest Spigen case for the Pixel 6 Pro then you may want to consider the Thin Fit for $24.99. It only weighs in at one ounce so it's very light and with that comes a minimal level of drop protection too.

While the case has a pretty smooth finish, it is matte and still provides a level of grip that is better than not having a case. The buttons are raised, but not as good as the other Spigen cases. The edges rise above the side and protect the display a bit too.