Spigen Galaxy Z Fold 4 case roundup: Protect your Samsung investment

It has been two months since I purchased my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and while there have been some other fantastic phones released, it's tough to beat the big main screen experience and stunning engineering marvel of Samsung's latest foldable. I've tried three of the latest Spigen Z Fold 4 cases, but I still went back to using the Samsung Standing Cover due to its functionality for my needs.
Spigen offers six case options for the Z Fold 4, along with a cover display protector, camera lens protector, and two car mounts for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. I wish I had purchased the GLAS.tR protector since something scratched my cover display in the first three weeks of ownership and now I lament that Samsung no longer installs the cheap protectors on the Fold devices.
The Thin Fit P is available in black for $69.99. One of it's primary design features is the support for holding the S Pen on the right side of the cover display, left side of the open Z Fold 4. The S Pen is held securely on the top with a third of the bottom slipping into the secure slot. I've never had the S Pen loosen in this case and find the location convenient for still allowing wireless charging with the case mounted on the Z Fold 4.
The two pieces of the case attach with double-sided stickers and secure fit that snaps easily into place. Wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and Samsung Pay all work fine with this case too.
There is no hinge protection with this case, but when the phone is opened then the two pieces meet up to protect the back of the phone. The matte soft touch finish of the back cover helps you keep your phone securely in hand.
The case material rises from the back around the triple rear camera system to help protect the camera lenses from damage too. The material is also a bit above the cover display and with the extended size of the cover display I have noticed occasional difficulty in swiping on the edges of the display with the case mounted on my phone.
The most unique aspect of the Spigen Slim Armor Pro is the hinge protection piece that covers the long hinge of the Z Fold 4 in the closed position. Samsung's phone hardware covers the hinge when in the fully open position, but when the phone is being carried around and the outside display is used then the hinge is susceptible to damage from a drop. This hinge is critical to the usability of the device itself so protecting it is important.
This year, Spigen also offers the Slim Armor Pro with S Pen holder for just $10 more. The S Pen slot is similar to the Thin Fit P design so this is the case to buy if you want it all.
The Spigen Slim Armor Pro case, available for $94.99, is a two piece case, like its other Z Fold 4 cases. The back cover has a large opening for the cameras and is cutout on the edge for the volume and fingerprint sensor areas with ample openings for the USB-C port and two microphones. The back is black with a soft touch matte finish and also has several yellow foam inserts to help with shock and provide protection to your phone.
The front is primarily a frame piece with the hinge protection part. The two pieces of the case fit tightly with double-sided tape acting to hold it in place as well. The matte finish soft touch frame part covers the edges with openings for the dual stereo speakers.
The hinge mechanism is designed with spings and an arrangement that has it sliding over the top of the back cover when the phone is fully opened. In the fully opened position when the hinge is hidden by the front and back of the phone, the hinge protector rests on the back panel. This actually helped me hold onto the phone a bit better with the grip of the hinge protection piece.
The Z Fold 4 rests mostly flat, with the exception of the camera array, when fully opened and set down on a surface. That's not the case with the phone wrapped in the Slim Armor Pro. There is now a large hump in the middle so the phone rocks on this arm.
Another case option from Spigen is the Ultra Hybrid model that uses clear hard plastic to protect your phone. The great thing about this case is that it shows off the color of your phone and given the multiple color options it is nice to enjoy the color you purchased with some drop protection.
It is designed in a similar manner as the Thin Fit case, but has clear hard plastic instead. All of the edges are well protected and reinforced with ample openings for all functions.
The Ultra Hybrid case is available now for $64.99. It barely adds any bulk to your phone and just 1.1 ounces of weight.