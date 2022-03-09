Tribit MoveBuds H1: Comfortable over-ear buds with incredible battery life

Tribit

The carry case for the Tribit MoveBuds H1 over-ear earbuds is about double the size of earbud cases you might be used to.

The case opens to reveal the earbuds, which have an over-ear silicone loop to make the buds more comfortable. The loops are light and are not noticeable when wearing the buds. Furthermore, you do not need to wiggle the buds to get the most comfort; the MoveBuds H1 hang in the ear and cause no pressure inside the ear canal -- unlike other earbuds, which can feel wedged in the ear.

The Tribit MoveBuds H1 is rated IPX8, which means that they are waterproof and sweatproof. IPX8 means that these earbuds can be immersed in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes. If you want to, you could go swimming in these buds -- although I did not try this.

The over-ear design is certainly secure when running or doing other strenuous activities.

I tend to prefer this style of buds compared to standard in-ear buds for the comfort and longevity of wearing. The earbuds come with six sets of ear tips for the most comfortable fit.

The earbuds will give you up to 15 hours of playing time at mid-volume and can be charged in the case a further three times before the case needs to be recharged -- it takes under 2 hours to recharge the case.

The MoveBuds H1 can also be controlled by an app to tweak the settings you need and to switch on Transparency mode so you can hear ambient noise whilst wearing the buds.

The Tribit MoveBuds H1 are the first Tribit earbuds I have ever had to reset. I have tried many Tribit earbuds, sticks and headphones – and I had to reset the case to get the left earbud to pair. Resetting the case is as simple as placing both earbuds into the case and pressing the reset button on the case for 10 seconds until the lights on the case flash.

Once the case had been reset, I had no further problems during the duration of the time I used the buds.

The sound quality is good across the audio range, although the bass levels are not as rich as I like, like many earbuds. There is no distortion at high volume and clear high register notes. Calls are clear without distortion.

To get the best fit, make sure you adjust the ear tips to make sure the sound goes directly into your ear to get the best sound and comfort.

You won't be disappointed with these Tribit over-ear earbuds. For $89.99, the Tribit MoveBuds H1 earbuds are a really good buy and some of the most comfortable earbuds I have ever tried.