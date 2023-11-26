'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Grab this $159 Cyber Monday deal for the Stellar X2, my favorite high-quality microphone
I'm a big fan of the Stellar X2 microphone. I consider it to be hands-down the best high-quality microphone you can buy for the money. I was thrilled to see that Amazon is running a 20% sale on the Stellar X2 for Cyber Monday. That puts it at $159, $40 off the regular $199 -- already an incredible value at the standard price.
The reason I love the Stellar X2 is that it's a condenser microphone that has the full, rich sound of an old school studio or radio mic. The quality of this mic is virtually comparable to my $450 Electro-Voice RE20 broadcast mic. It is literally a studio mic that is used by professionals to record tracks. It's known to be especially good for people who have a bit of nasally voice, and my voice fits the bill there. One quick note that because this mic is a studio mic, it uses a professional XLR interface. So if you want to connect it directly to your laptop or your computer to use for Zoom and other video calls then you'll need something like the Shure MVX2U XLR-to-USB for that. There are cheaper ways to connect the Stellar X2 to your computer, but the Shure interface offers quality and convenience.
Here's a quick link to the Amazon deal:
- Stellar X2 condenser microphone: $159 (save $40 at Amazon)
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
Stellar X2 microphone
The Stellar X2 condenser microphone offers incredible studio-quality sound that matches microphones that cost 2-3 times the price.