The 170 best Cyber Monday deals you can buy: Expert top picks
It's officially Cyber Monday, your last chance to save big on some of the best deals of the season. Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and others have lots of excellent deals for you to take advantage of right now. Whether you're shopping for yourself or searching for the best gifts, now is the best time to check a bunch of items off your holiday shopping list at a big discount.
ZDNET's experts have scouted all the best Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now across multiple sites and included everything you need to know on this list -- from AirPods Pro to Samsung projectors. You'll find discounts on tech products such as smartwatches, TVs, phones (including the latest iPhone and Google Pixel models), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more. Our team has tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below.
This list will be updated often, so check back to find the latest price drops and the best new Cyber Monday deals.
Best Cyber Monday deals: ZDNET experts' top 20 picks
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $190 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $950 (save $350 at Roborock)
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $329 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Hisense 75-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: $900 (save $230 at Best Buy)
- Eero 6+ Mesh Wifi 3-pack: $195 (save $105 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $250 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Kindle Scribe: $305 (save $115 off at Amazon)
- Oura Ring Smart Ring: $269 (save $30 at Oura)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel 8 Phone: $549 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones: $328 (save $72 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular): $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Mac Mini M2: $499 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV: $550 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Motorola Razr+ Phone: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung Freestyle 2 Projector: $598 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam, wired: $250 (save $150 at Amazon)
- LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,497 (save $1,003 at Amazon)
- Stellar X2 Microphone: $160 (save $40 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $25
- Anker Nano Power Bank with lightning connector: $20 (save $10 at Amazon)
- Echo Dot with Smart Color Bulb bundle: $23 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Kasa Smart Plug (2 pack): $12 (save $8 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $25 at Amazon)
- Roku Express: $22 (save $8 at Amazon)
- Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer: $13 (save $7 at Amazon)
- Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker: $18 (save $7 at Best Buy)
- Belkin Wireless Charger and Kickstand for MagSafe iPhone: $19 (save $11 at Amazon)
- Kokodi LCD Kids' Writing Tablet: $10 (save $11 at Amazon)
- Joby GorillaPod Magnetic Tripod: $20 (save $31 at B&H Photo)
- Windows 11 Pro: $23 (save $176 at Stack Social)
- Bella Pro Series Air Fryer: $20 (save $30 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $50
- Amazon Echo Show 5: $40 (save $50 at Amazon)
- JBL Go 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker: $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- JBL Tune 235NC True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds: $50 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Chromecast with Google TV: $38 (save $12 at Best Buy)
- Contixo F19 drone: $49 (save $35 at Walmart)
- Logitech MK470 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard: $40 (save $10 at Amazon)
- TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software: $46 (save $24 at Amazon)
- HP DeskJet 2752e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer: $39 (save $20 at Walmart)
- Electric Wine Opener Set: $32 (save $14 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $100
- Amazon Kindle: $80 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet: $75 (save $75 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids + Echo Glow Bundle: $55 (save $75 at Amazon)
- Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor Smart Security Camera: $90 (save $90 at Amazon)
- JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $89 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear headphones: $100 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $55 (save $45 at Amazon)
- Logitech G Pro wireless e-sports gaming mouse: $80 (save $50 at Amazon)
- GTRACING gaming chair office chair: $100 (save $150 at Walmart)
- Costco membership: $60 (get a free $40 gift card at Stack Social)
- Renpho Active Deep Tissue Massage Gun: $60 (save $60 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $200
- Hatch Restore 2: $164 (save $35 with coupon at Amazon)
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera: $160 (save $90 at Amazon)
- HP 15.6-inch Chromebook: $199 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $100 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $179 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300: $199 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Samsung T9 portable SSD 2TB: $150 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Blink Whole Home Security Bundle: $102 (save $113 at Amazon)
- Echo Show 15: $185 (save $95 at Amazon)
- Bose TV soundbar: $199 (save $79 at Amazon)
- Rexing R4 Dash Cam: $195 (save $105 at Best Buy)
- Ninja espresso and coffee barista system: $180 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Netvue Birdfy Lite Smart Bird Feeder: $130 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth Turntable: $200 (save $50 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday deals under $500
- Playstation 5 Console: $450 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Hisense 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $300 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $341 (save $159 at Amazon)
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle: $439 (save $121 at Walmart)
- Dyson Airwrap: $480 (save $120 at Amazon)
- Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera: $398 (save $102 at Amazon)
- KitchenAid - 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $250 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Sonos Beam Gen 2: $399 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- De'Longhi Espresso Machine: $500 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Pet Kit Self-Cleaning Litter Box: $390 (save $209 at Amazon)
- Solo Stove 2.0 Bundle: $285 (save $45 at Best Buy)
- GoPro Max: $349 (save $150 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
- Apple AirTags 4-pack: $80 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, latest model, Wi-Fi, 128GB): $1,039 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple 16.2-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip: $2,199 (save $1,300 at B&H Photo)
- Apple M2 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $80 (save $49 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Pro M2 11-inch: $829 (save $70 at B&H Photo)
- AirPods Max: $450 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad 10th Generation $349 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $80 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple Gift Card: Buy $100, get $15 Amazon promo credit. Code: APPLET5USAP at Amazon
- Apple Store iPhones, MacBooks, and more: Buy eligible products and receive up to $200 in Apple Gift Card credit at Apple
Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,200 (save $400 at Roborock)
- Eufy Clean X9 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: $650 (save $250 at Amazon with coupon)
- Dyson V15 Vacuum: $500 (save $250 at Walmart)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: $229 (save $120 at Amazon)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop: $299 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: $249 (save $351 at Walmart)
- iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $159 (save $116 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum: $400 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Black + Decker PowerSeries Extreme Max cordless stick vacuum: $159 (save $41 at Amazon)
- Shark MessMaster VS101 Portable Wet Dry Vacuum: $86 (save $44 at Amazon)
- Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: $298 (save $301 at Walmart)
Best Cyber Monday TV deals
- Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: $2,398 (save $900 at Amazon)
- Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90K 4K HDR TV: $898 (save $600 at Walmart)
- TCL 85-inch Q6 4K QLED TV with Google TV: $900 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 85-inch Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV: $5,500 (save $1,500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED: $1,998 (save $1,300 at B&H Photo)
- TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $300 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Sony A75L OLED 65-inch: $1,500 (save $1,100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch: $978 (save $522 at Walmart)
- TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED Fire TV: $300 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: $440 (save $160 at Amazon)
- LG CineBeam 4K projector: $997 (save $500 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $739 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $329 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Charge 6: $100 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel Watch: $200 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $179 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Versa 4 + Fitbit Premium: $150 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $229 (save $71 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $370 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Bespoke Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: $350 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Xplora X5 Play Kids Smartwatch: $150 (save $50 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday headphones deals
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones: $379 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $249 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Pro: $170 (save $180 at Amazon)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: $258 (save $121 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $199 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $120 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Buds with active noise cancellation: $65 (save $55 at Amazon)
- Sennheiser HD 650 stereo reference headphones: $287 (save $213 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds: $70 (save $30 at Amazon)
- JBL Vibe Beam True wireless headphones: $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Soundcore by Anker P20i True Wireless Earbuds: $20 (save $20 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday phone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T with trade in)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free at Verizon (save $830 at Verizon with trade in)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $799 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $800 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Edge (2023): $350 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: 512GB for the price of 256GB, up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit at Samsung
- Google Pixel 7a: $374 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB: $325 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB: $510 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Fold 256GB: $1,399 (save $400 at Amazon)
- OnePlus 11 256GB, unlocked: $630 (save $170 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
- 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 chip: $1,449 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Microsoft Surface laptop 5: Up to $650 off at the Microsoft Store
- Razer Blade 17: $2,000 (save $1,200 at Best Buy)
- Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch Touch PC Laptop: $379 (save $120 at Walmart)
- Microsoft Surface Studio 14: $1,999 (save $1,000 at B&H Photo)
- Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Touch Laptop: $380 (save $220 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: $799 (save $200 at Walmart)
- Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming Desktop: $1,300 (save $300 at Dell)
- Samsung 34-inch Odyssey Curved Gaming Monitor: $900 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Asus TUF GeForce RTX 3060 V2: $325 (save $150 at B&H Photo)
- Lenovo IdeaCentre 5i 27-inch all-in-one desktop: $899 (save $351 at Newegg)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: $2,499 (save $800 at B&H Photo)
- HP Stream 14-inch laptop: $129 (save $70 at Walmart)
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $799 (save $120 at Amazon)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,000 (save $540 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip, 256GB, 8.3-inch display: $599 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: $150 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $700 (save $400 at Samsung)
- Lenovo Tab P11 11.5-inch tablet: $170 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (6th gen): $1,399 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet: $95 (save $85 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet: $600 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $200 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Google Pixel Tablet with charging speaker dock: $399 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $160 (save $120 at Best Buy)
- onn. 7-inch kids tablet, 32GB: $39 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Wacom One Drawing Tablet: $250 (save $150 at Best Buy)
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023 -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find big deals across different product categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
