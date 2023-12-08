'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 38 best holiday Apple deals
Over the holiday season, you can find major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more. Now's the time to score savings while they're still here.
If you're hoping to tick off your Christmas shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. It's rare to find substantial discounts on Apple devices, but if you are in the market for a new iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, or more, you can find deals worth checking out.
ZDNET has found the best holiday Apple deals you can take advantage of now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals.
Best holiday Apple deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 with trade in) at Verizon
- Apple iPhone 15 range: Free with new lines at T-Mobile
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad, 2022 (10.9-inch, 64GB): $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Mini (A15 chip, 8.3-inch, 256GB): $600 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $800 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Generation): $99 (save $30 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation, M1 chip, 10.9-inch): $679 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB): $749 (save $50 at B&H Photo)
- Apple 2021 iPad (10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $249 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $749 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 41mm): $349 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 45mm): $379 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS, 40mm): $199 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple 2020 Mac Mini (M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $500 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation): $79 (save $66 at Walmart)
- Apple 2023 iMac (24-inch Retina display, 256GB SSD): $1419 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Apple MacBook Air (13.3-inch, M1 chip, 256GB SSD): $800 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Apple 2023 MacBook Air (15.3-inch, M2, 512GB SSD): $1349 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, M3 chip, 512GB SSD): $1449 (save $150 at Best Buy)
Best holiday Apple accessory deals
- Apple Magic Trackpad: $110 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Apple Magic Mouse: $68 (save $11 at Amazon)
- Apple AirTag, 4 Pack: $80 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $80 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $90 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: $69 (save $90 at Walmart)
- Apple Magic Keyboard: $269 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Apple USB-C to SD card reader: $37 (save $2 at Amazon)
- Satechi aluminum foldable tablet stand: $30 (save $10 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe: $45 (save $14 at Amazon)
Best holiday Apple deals on charging stations
- Apple 20W USB-C power adapter: $15 (save $4 at Walmart)
- Apple iPhone charger cable, 6ft, USB-C: $8 (save $2 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch magnetic fast charger: $25 (save $4 at Best Buy)
- Apple MagSafe Duo: $99 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Current price: $1099
- Original price: $1299
An Apple deal during the holidays is for an Apple MacBook Air. At Amazon, you can save $200 on this 2023 model, which comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Current price: $249
- Original price: $329
Over at Walmart, you can save $80 on a 2021 iPad. If you're looking for an affordable model, you will pay only $249 for this device, which comes with a 10.2-inch display, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 64GB storage.
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $550
Best Buy is offering a $100 discount on a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones. While expensive, these over-ear Apple headphones provide quality, wireless sound and are stylish, by anyone's standards.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $999+
A top Apple deal at Verizon is for the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro. If you trade in an old device, you can potentially pick up the new handset for free, depending on your preferred storage option and the device you're exchanging.
Verizon will also give you a discounted 9th-generation iPad and up to $300 off an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), although new lines are required.
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
