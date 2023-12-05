'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 110 best holiday deals: Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still find tons of great tech deals on sale right now ahead of the holidays. Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and others have lots of great sales running, and whether you're shopping for yourself or searching for the best gifts, now is the time to check a bunch of items off your holiday shopping list at a big discount.
ZDNET's experts found the best holiday deals available across the web, from AirPods Pro to a Bose soundbar. You'll find discounts on tech products such as smartwatches, TVs, phones (including the latest iPhone and Google Pixel models), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more. Our team has tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below.
This list will be updated throughout the month, so check back to find the latest price drops.
Best holiday deals: ZDNET experts' top 20 picks
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $199 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $950 (save $350 at Roborock)
- Apple AirTags 4-pack: $87 (save $13 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Show 5: $40 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $249 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera: $160 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Charge 6: $130 (save $30 at Best Buy)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones: $320 (save $80 at Walmart)
- AirPods Max: $480 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Mini (A15 chip, 8.3-inch, 256GB): $599 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV: $550 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Motorola Razr+ Phone: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam, wired: $400 (save $50 at Amazon)
- LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,497 (save $1,003 at Amazon)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,200 (save $400 at Roborock)
- Whisker Litter-Robot 4 bundle: save $75 at Whisker
- Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook: $20 (save $10 at Amazon)
- HP Victus 15L gaming desktop: $579 (save $300 at HP)
- Roku Ultra: $67 (save $33 at Amazon)
Best holiday deals under $25
- Echo Dot: $23 (save $27 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 (save $15 at Amazon)
- Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker: $18 (save $7 at Best Buy)
- INIU Portable Charger: $18 (save $12 at Amazon)
- Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini (2 pack): $12 (save $8 at Amazon)
- Windows 11 Pro: $40 (save $160 at Stack Social)
Best holiday deals under $50
- Amazon Echo Show 5: $40 (save $50 at Amazon)
- JBL Go 3 Waterproof Portable Speaker with Bluetooth: $30 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Anker Nano Power Bank (30W): $40 (save $10 with on-site coupon)
- Sonic Origins Plus, PlayStation 5: $28 (save $12 at Amazon)
- Fossil Men's Ingram Leather RFID-Blocking Bifold Wallet: $30 (save $30 at Amazon)
Best holiday deals under $100
- Beats Studio Buds: $100 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Health and Fitness Tracker: $80 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Logitech Blue Yeti USB Microphone: $89 (save $41 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Kids + Echo Glow Bundle: $55 (save $75 at Amazon)
- Costco membership: $60 (get a free $40 gift card at Stack Social)
- DeWalt 20V Max 1/2 inch cordless drill with battery and charger: $99 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer: $69 (save $30 at Amazon)
Best holiday deals under $200
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera: $160 (save $90 at Amazon)
- Samsung T9 portable SSD 2TB: $180 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Bose Soundbar: $199 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: $119 (save $30 at Amazon)
Best holiday deals under $500
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $440 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Hisense 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar: $350 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle: $460 (save $100 at Walmart)
- Sony ZV-1F Vlog camera: $398 (save $102 at Amazon)
- KitchenAid - 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $250 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- GoPro Max: $349 (save $150 at Amazon)
- PNY XLR8 Revel Epic-X GeForce RTX 3070: $500 (save $220 at B&H Photo)
- Asus ROG Ally 7-inch 512GB: $400 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Canon imageClass MF654Cdw wireless color all-in-one laser printer: $300 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link air purifier/heater: $380 (save $250 at Best Buy)
- Flexispot dual motor corner standing desk: $300 (save $200 at Amazon with coupon)
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $215 (save $34 at Walmart)
- Google Next x Yale Smart Lock: $261 (save $39 at Amazon)
Best holiday Apple deals
- Apple AirTags 4-pack: $87 (save $13 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $99 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Pro M2 11-inch (Silver): $849 (save $50 at B&H Photo)
- AirPods Max: $480 (save $70 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation, M1 chip, 10.9-inch): $649 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad, 2022 (10.9-inch, 64GB): $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Mini (A15 chip, 8.3-inch, 256GB): $599 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $800 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Generation): $99 (save $30 at Walmart)
Best holiday robot vacuum deals
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,200 (save $400 at Roborock)
- iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop: $500 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Dyson V15 Vacuum: $500 (save $250 at Walmart)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop: $280 (save $70 at Amazon)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop: $299 (save $151 at Amazon)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: $249 (save $351 at Walmart)
- iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $159 (save $116 at Amazon)
- Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: $298 (save $301 at Walmart)
Best holiday TV deals
- Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV: $2,598 (save $700 at Amazon)
- Samsung 98-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C: $5,998 (save $2,000 at Amazon)
- TCL 85-inch Q6 4K QLED TV with Google TV: $900 (save $400 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 85-inch Class QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart Tizen TV: $6,000 (save $1,000 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Q80C 85-inch QLED: $1,998 (save $1,300 at B&H Photo)
- TCL 55-inch Q5 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $300 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Sony A75L OLED 65-inch: $1,500 (save $1,100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung The Frame 55-inch: $1,059 (save $441 at Walmart)
- TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED Fire TV: $350 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch: $450 (save $150 at Amazon)
Best holiday smartwatch deals
- Google Pixel Watch: $200 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Fitbit Versa 4 + Fitbit Premium: $150 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $370 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Amazfit Bip 3 Urban Edition Smartwatch: $35 (save $27 at Walmart)
Best holiday headphones deals
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Headphones: $379 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: $279 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Beats Studio Pro: $299 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4: $270 (save $110 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $199 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro: $120 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Sennheiser HD 650 stereo reference headphones: $400 (save $100 at B&H Photo)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds: $70 (save $30 at Amazon)
Best holiday phone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T with trade in)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free at Verizon (save $830 at Verizon with trade in)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $850 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $800 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB: $399 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 256GB: $560 (save $100 at Amazon)
Best holiday laptop deals
- 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 chip: $1,499 (save $100 at Amazon)
- LG gram 14-inch 2-in-1 Lightweight Laptop: $1,135 (save $165 at Amazon)
- Razer Blade 17: $2,235 (save $965 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Studio 14: $2,099 (save $1,000 at B&H Photo)
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: $2,599 (save $700 at B&H Photo)
- Lenovo LOQ Tower Intel Edition: $650 (save $380 at Lenovo)
Best holiday tablet deals
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,099 (save $440 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip, 256GB, 8.3-inch display: $599 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet: $600 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $200 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $200 (save $80 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $200 (save $150 at Amazon)
How did we choose these holiday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
