The 110 best holiday deals: Apple products, TVs, laptops, and more

ZDNET found the best holiday deals on headphones, smartphones, and other gadgets from Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Walmart, and more for all of your gifting needs.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor; Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer and  Jason Hiner, Editor in Chief
holiday-deals-1.png

ZDNET rounded up the best holiday deals you can gift this year.

ZDNET

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still find tons of great tech deals on sale right now ahead of the holidays. AmazonWalmart, Best Buy, and others have lots of great sales running, and whether you're shopping for yourself or searching for the best gifts, now is the time to check a bunch of items off your holiday shopping list at a big discount. 

ZDNET's experts found the best holiday deals available across the web, from AirPods Pro to a Bose soundbar. You'll find discounts on tech products such as smartwatches, TVs, phones (including the latest iPhone and Google Pixel models), laptops, robot vacuums, headphones, tablets, VR headsets, sound bars, and more. Our team has tested and reviewed many of the products we've listed below. 

This list will be updated throughout the month, so check back to find the latest price drops. 

Best holiday deals: ZDNET experts' top 20 picks

  1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation): $199 (save $50 at Walmart)
  2. Meta Quest 2: $249 (save $51 at Amazon, and get $50 store credit with code: META50)
  3. Roborock S7 Max Ultra: $950 (save $350 at Roborock)
  4. Apple AirTags 4-pack: $87 (save $13 at Amazon)
  5. Amazon Echo Show 5: $40 (save $50 at Amazon)
  6. Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $249 (save $80 at Walmart)
  7. Arlo Pro 5S 2K Spotlight Camera: $160 (save $90 at Amazon)
  8. Fitbit Charge 6: $130 (save $30 at Best Buy)
  9. Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Canceling Headphones: $320 (save $80 at Walmart)
  10. AirPods Max: $480 (save $70 at Best Buy)
  11. Apple iPad Mini (A15 chip, 8.3-inch, 256GB): $599 (save $50 at Amazon)
  12. Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV: $550 (save $200 at Best Buy)
  13. Motorola Razr+ Phone: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
  14. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam, wired: $400 (save $50 at Amazon)
  15. LG C3 77-inch OLED TV: $2,497 (save $1,003 at Amazon)
  16. Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,200 (save $400 at Roborock)
  17. Whisker Litter-Robot 4 bundle: save $75 at Whisker
  18. Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook: $20 (save $10 at Amazon)
  19. HP Victus 15L gaming desktop: $579 (save $300 at HP)
  20. Roku Ultra: $67 (save $33 at Amazon) 

Best holiday deals under $25

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best holiday deals under $50

Amazon Echo Show 5 Lock Screen
Artie Beaty/ZDNET

Best holiday deals under $100

A hand holding up the Beats Studio Buds Plus in Ivory
June Wan/ZDNET

Best holiday deals under $200

Arlo Pro 5S
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best holiday deals under $500

kindle scribe
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Best holiday Apple deals

airpods-max
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best holiday robot vacuum deals

roborocks8-pro-ultra-docked
Beth Mauder/ZDNET

Best holiday TV deals

Samsung S95C OLED TV in a living room.
June Wan/ZDNET

Best holiday smartwatch deals

Google Pixel Watch 2
Matthew Miller/ZDNET

Best holiday headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra in White Smoke
Jada Jones/ZDNET

Best holiday phone deals

iPhone 15 Pro (Blue Titanium) in hand, in front of an Apple Store
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best holiday laptop deals

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro on Energy Yellow background
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best holiday tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

How did we choose these holiday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

