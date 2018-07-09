Stow your stuff in this anti-theft backpack for $19

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

Ambor

It's a rite of passage: Once you move on from high school or college, you trade your backpack for a briefcase. Because that's what business people use, right?

Not this people. I'm a backpack fan from way back; it's my preferred carry-on for business and personal trips alike.

Of course, I'm not still using a junky old book-bag; I've traded up to something stylish and modern, with a bunch of practical features.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Ambor anti-theft backpack in gray for just $18.89 with promo code N4T9AJEY.

The pack is just large enough to accommodate a 17-inch laptop, though based on the dimensions that seems like it would be a tight fit. My advice: Use this with a 15.6-inch lappie or smaller.

It's made of a nice-looking cloth material that just happens to be waterproof. I wouldn't have thought that was a big deal -- until I got caught in a downpour in downtown Chicago, and my previous bag got soaked through. Rain happens.

On the anti-theft front, there's a 3-digit combination lock that can prevent the main-compartment zipper from opening. Would it be hard to force open? No, but I look upon it as a deterrent: Given the choice between a locked and unlocked backpack, which is a thief more likely to grab? And if you're on, say, a crowded subway, it'll definitely prevent someone from quietly opening the pocket from behind.

The pack also has external USB and headphone ports; you supply the power bank and phone/MP3 player on the inside.

Over 600 buyers collectively rated the Ambor 4.2 stars -- and those reviews are mostly legit, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

I think the main concern here is with longevity: An inexpensive backpack like this may start to wear after a year or two, especially if you carry around a lot of heavy stuff. That said, if you want to see whether a backpack can suit your business-travel lifestyle, call it an extremely affordable test subject.

Side hustle: Enter for your chance to win a phone! ZDNet is giving away an unlocked LG G7 ThinQ to one lucky person. It's one of the best Android phones currently available, according to reviewer Matthew Miller. To enter, all you have to do is answer a question in the giveaway page's comments section. (NOT this page, to be clear.)

Amazon

Side hustle No. 2: Speaking of phones, last year's LG flagship -- the G6 -- sold for $650 to $720, depending on where you bought it. Even then, it was the "affordable flagship that doesn't compromise."

Recently Amazon added the G6 to its stable of Prime-exclusive phones, and for a limited time, the unlocked LG G6 is on sale for just $377.98. It's compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

In addition to its lust-worth 18:9 display ratio, the G6 is notable for its "high level of dust and water resistance, wireless charging, sizable battery, and improved dual cameras." That's according to Matthew Miller, who gave the phone a 5-star rating and overall score of 9.5 (out of 10). The only real complaint he could muster: the back glass shows fingerprints.

For a price that's literally half what it was a year ago, you absolutely must consider this if you're in the market for a flagship-caliber phone.