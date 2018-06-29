ZDNet is giving away a LG G7 ThinQ unlocked smartphone to one lucky winner

Credit: LG

According to ZDNet's Contributor Matthew Miller - the LG G7 ThinQ offers everything you could want with the newest Snapdragon 845 processor, microSD expansion card, high level of water and dust resistance, MIL-STD 810G drop protection, wireless charging, dual rear cameras with wide-angle lens, reasonable $750 price, US wireless carrier support, attractive color options, and great audio performance.

The LG G7 also has a dedicated Google Assistant hardware button with Google Lens integrated into the camera app and it is also designed with a width that makes it fit comfortably in one hand with a weight that is lower than most other phones.

Credit: LG

So whether you are more inclined to capture great photos or listen to music with a smartphone, the LG G7 ThinQ is the phone for you. And now you have the chance to win* an unlocked LG G7 ThinQ for free.

To enter, answer this question in the comments section below:

If you could change one feature on your current smartphone, what would it be (and why)?

Remember to only leave one comment to avoid being disqualified and enter before 11:59 pm PT on July 13, 2018. Good luck!

Please carefully read the complete rules below for more details.

Rules:

Leave only one comment. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

The winner will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner (the "Winner") will be awarded a prize ("Prize") that consists of one (1) LG G7 ThinQ unlocked smartphone with an ARV of $750.

If you are chosen, you will be notified via email (please ensure your email on record is valid). The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Entries can be submitted until Friday July 13, 2018, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

And we mustn't forget to tell you about the legalities:

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US, 18 and older, and a registered user of zdnet.com. Void where prohibited. Ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 13, 2018. See complete rules for details.