Stratasys launches 3 new 3D printers aimed at additive manufacturing

Stratasys is launching three new 3D printing systems in a bid to grab share in the additive manufacturing market.

The company, which is projected to deliver revenue of $562.9 million in 2021, is competing with a bevy of rivals such as Desktop Metal and Markforged that are public companies or soon will be via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deals. 3D printing, additive manufacturing sector arms up to scale | Best 3D printers in 2021: Expert reviews of top brands

Stratasys already has industrial and additive manufacturing systems in key verticals such as automotive and aerospace but is signaling that it plans to step up its efforts to manufacture parts at scale. Today, Stratasys derives 25% of its sales from manufacturing related applications.

CEO Dr. Yoav Zief said additive manufacturing will ramp because current supply chains are straining to meet demand. Stratasys is launching the following systems to address various areas of additive manufacturing.

Stratasys Origin One 3D Printer launched with a focus on end-use manufacturing. The system uses Origin's P3 technology and cloud-enabled software to produce parts at scale. Origin was recently acquired by Stratasys. The Stratasys Origin One 3D Printer will be available to order in May.

Stratasys H350 3D Printer is the first in the company's H Series Product Platform, which uses SAF technology. The system is designed to create production-grade parts with a consistent quality and cost per part. The system has been in beta with service bureaus and contract manufacturers since early 2021 and can product parts such as covers, connectors, hinges, cable holders, electronics housings and ducting.

Stratasys F770 FDM 3D printer is designed to product industrial-grade large parts. The system has a heated build chamber and volume of 13 cubic feet. The F770 FDM 3D printer costs less than $100,000 and can be used for prototyping, jigs, fixtures and tooling with thermoplastics. The system is also integrated with GrabCAD Print and plugs into enterprise workflow applications. Sub-Zero Group, known for its luxury appliances, has been a beta customer for the system.