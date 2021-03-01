Stratasys Q4 tops estimates as earnings, sales show improvement

Dr. Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys, said the company showed sequential revenue growth in the back half of the year.

Stratasys reported better-than-expected fourth quarter results as manufacturing represented 25% of sales.

The 3D printing company reported fourth quarter earnings of $11 million, or 20 cents a share, on revenue of $142.4 million, down from $160.2 million a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings were 13 cents a share.

Wall Street was looking for fourth quarter revenue of $135.34 million and break even earnings on a non-GAAP basis.

Stratasys' results were down from a year ago but are showing improvement. COVID-19 hampered many of Stratasys' customers base.

Dr. Yoav Zeif, CEO of Stratasys, said the company showed sequential revenue growth in the back half of the year. Zeif said a focus on polymer 3D printing, high-growth manufacturing applications and efficiency is paying off. Stratasys also has a balance sheet with no debt.

For 2020, Stratasys reported revenue of $520.8 million, down from $636.1 million a year ago. Stratasys reported a new loss of $443.7 million, or $8.08 a share, due to a goodwill impairment charge int he third quarter. Non-GAAP 2020 net loss was $13.9 million, or 25 cents a share.

As for the outlook, Stratasys said first quarter revenue will be roughly flat with a year ago with second quarter sales in the mid-teens growth percentage.

