Surprise! iOS 14.8 for iPhone is out

We've known it was on the way for a few weeks, and now it's finally here.

Ahead of tomorrow's Apple event -- where we're likely to see the new iPhone and a release data for iOS 15 -- iOS 14.8 is out.

According to Apple, this release contains two security updates and is recommended for all users.

Both the security vulnerabilities patched "may have been actively exploited," which makes this update all the more important to install.

As to whether this update contains an other surprises, we'll have to wait and see. I'll post a rundown of any other changes I see shortly.

There's also an iPadOS 14.8 for iPad users.

To install the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update and download it from there.