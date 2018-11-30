Survey shows IT professionals concerned about cyberwarfare, end users, and conducting international business

Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's not a matter of "if" companies will become a victim of a cyberwarfare or cybersecurity attack but "when," as both types of attacks grow more sophisticated daily, putting millions--or billions--of company dollars, reputations, and data at risk. In a recent survey by ZDNet's sister site, Tech Pro Research, only 28% of the survey's 248 respondents were not a victim of some form of security attack.

special feature Cyberwar and the Future of Cybersecurity Today's security threats have expanded in scope and seriousness. There can now be millions -- or even billions -- of dollars at risk when information security isn't handled properly. Read More

Interestingly, 86% of respondents were highly or moderately concerned with cyberwarfare attacks more than they were with general security risks. In a similar survey conducted in 2016, only 14% of respondents were slightly worried about cyberwarfare; 16% weren't worried at all.

One reason for the heightened concern regarding cyberwarfare can be attributed to an increase in companies conducting some form of international operations. Of survey respondents, 41% participated in overseas business. Yet, 86% of respondents said participating in international business presented additional security challenges.

Download all the Cyberwar and the Future of Cybersecurity articles as a free PDF ebook (free TechRepublic registration required)

End users to blame

Mobile devices were considered a company's weakest security link back in 2016. This shifted in 2018, as 44% percent of respondents ranked end users as their company's weakest security link (only 13% attributed the honor to mobile devices). This is most likely due to the understanding that devices don't cause security breaches, rather end users' actions do such as unwittingly clicking on suspicious links, opening attachments with malicious payloads, or leaving devices unlocked, and so on.

To no surprise, most respondents pointed out the need for improved end-user security training as well as education pertaining to overseas laws (25% of respondents indicated their own ignorance of overseas laws) to improve security.

This infographic contains more details from the research. For all the findings, download the full report 2018 Cyberwar and the future of Cybersecurity Report (available to Tech Pro Research subscribers).

RECENT AND RELATED COVERAGE

Governments and nation states are now officially training for cyberwarfare: An inside look

Europe, Canada, USA, Australia, and others are now running training exercises to prepare for the outbreak of cyberwar. Locked Shields is the largest simulation and TechRepublic takes you inside.

Devastating attacks to public infrastructure 'a matter of when' in the US

Cybercriminals are focusing on public infrastructure to disrupt services and cause mayhem as new targets are emerging and expanding throughout the world.

Understanding the military buildup of offensive cyber weapons

Over the past few years, offensive cyberweapons have risen in prominence as a part of international military efforts. The full impact of these weapons remains to be seen, however.

Cybercrime Inc: How hacking gangs are modeling themselves on big business

Over the past few years, offensive cyberweapons have risen in prominence as a part of international military efforts. The full impact of these weapons remains to be seen, however.

Why ransomware is exploding, and how your company can protect itself

Ransomware attacks on businesses grew exponentially in the past year. Here's what you need to know and how you can prepare.

Cyberwar predictions for 2019: The stakes have been raised

Cybersecurity will define many of the international conflicts of the future. Here's an overview of the current threat landscape, UK and US policy in this area, and some expert predictions for the coming year.