Survey shows that most businesses are taking steps to secure IoT data

IoT devices can be a valuable source of data that would otherwise difficult to obtain. Two use cases recently reported by ZDNet sister site TechRepublic include measuring restroom traffic at busy airports, and detecting early warning signs of natural disasters like earthquakes and avalanches.

With providers like Amazon and Microsoft offering new solutions for deriving business value from IoT data, this space is becoming more accessible to companies of all sizes.

ZDNet's sister site, Tech Pro Research, wanted to find out how companies are taking advantage of IoT capabilities. In a survey of 104 professionals, 85 percent said their company was using, or considering using, the technology in some way. Most said their company was using IoT devices as part of business operations, or considering doing so.

Security can be a big concern when working anything connected to the internet. There have been a number of high-profile stories about IoT security incidents in recent years, and as reported recently by ZDNet, IoT security spending is projected to reach $1.5 billion this year.

The sample size from Tech Pro Research's survey was small, but 97 percent of respondents from companies where IoT devices were in use said their organization takes some security measures. Many indicated that their company used more than one method to secure IoT devices.

This infographic contains selected results from the survey. The full research report, Enterprise IoT: Uses, strategy, and security, containing all survey data plus analysis, is available to Tech Pro Research subscribers.