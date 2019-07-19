Survey: Tech budgets

Tech Budgets 2019: Surveys and projections IT budgets and headcounts are generally increasing, despite the spectre of political and economic uncertainty. More than ever, CxOs will need to 'think smart' about spending to run, grow and transform businesses.

Where are business leaders planning to spend their tech dollars in 2020? ZDNet's sister site, TechRepublic Premium, is conducting a survey to find out.

If you're familiar with your company's upcoming tech budget plans we want to hear from you. The survey contains nine or fewer multiple choice questions and should take less than five minutes to complete.

SEE: Policy pack: Workplace ethics (TechRepublic Premium)

You'll be asked questions about the top priorities in your organization's budget, how IT vendors can better assist the budgetary process, and how much you anticipate your organization's fiscal or calendar year 2020 IT budget will be.

All respondents will have a chance to enter their email at the end of the survey and receive a free copy of the resulting research report, which is normally only available to TechRepublic Premium subscribers.

Take the TechRepublic Premium survey on Tech Budgets 2020, and you can request a free copy of the resulting research report.

Also see