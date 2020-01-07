Survey: What does 5G mean for IoT projects?

Now that 5G access is gaining traction and is available in approximately two dozen major US cities, it may have a significant impact on businesses wanting to develop Internet of Things (IoT) projects.

SEE: 5G Research Report 2019: The enterprise is eager to adopt, despite cost concerns and availability (TechRepublic Premium)

After all, 5G promises high bandwidth and ultra-reliable, low latency communications, which are needed for the next generation of IoT devices, especially when it comes to driving the digital transformation of business processes, transportation, smart IT, and public safety.

What does that mean for your business or organization? We want to know. ZDNet's sister site TechRepublic Premium is doing a survey to find out what businesses anticipate the impact will be, and what their plans are for 5G access.

If you're familiar with your organization's IoT plans, we want your feedback. How will the availability of 5G accelerate IoT projects in your organizations? What IoT projects will your company undertake as a result of 5G availability? How do you think 5G will affect your business overall? Take the What 5G means for IoT survey and let us know.

You'll be asked eight or fewer survey questions, plus a couple of demographic questions. Data from this survey will be used in an upcoming TechRepublic Premium report. All responses are confidential.

Also see