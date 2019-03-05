SurveyMonkey buys Usabilla for $80 million

Cloud-based polling platform provider SurveyMonkey said on Tuesday that it's acquiring Usabilla, makers of a customer feedback platform, for $80 million. The platform is used by enterprises such as Lufthansa, Philips, and Vodafone to collect and analyze user feedback to improve products and customer experiences.

SurveyMonkey CEO Zander Lurie said the deal will help SurveyMonkey expand its market opportunity with new products, geographies and enterprise sales.

"Usabilla's solution for capturing real-time digital feedback enhances our enterprise offerings and expands our international footprint," Lurie said in a statement. "Every brand needs to offer a compelling digital experience to win and retain customers—Usabilla's solution helps companies collect 100,000 feedback interactions daily so they can improve their digital experiences and drive growth. The acquisition of Usabilla strengthens our position in this rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar market."