SUSE offers free enterprise Linux support to medical devices manufacturers

SUSE, a major Linux and open-source cloud company, will help any organizations building medical devices to fight COVID-19.

The Germany-based company is doing this by offering free support and maintenance for its flagship SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) operating system and container technologies. These can be embedded in medical devices. These SUSE programs and their support packages are available immediately to meet the urgent demand to get medical devices into the hands of users as fast as possible.

In particular, SUSE believes its SUSE Embedded Linux, with its optimized system footprint for devices, will be ideal for medical device manufacturers. But this isn't just an offer for devices needing embedded operating systems.

SUSE is also offering free support for its container and cloud technologies. These include SUSE CaaS Platform, SUSE's Kubernetes platform, and SUSE Cloud Application Platform, which integrates Cloud Foundry's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) with Kubernetes and is also being made available to medical device manufacturers. These will help get the devices' cloud-based applications and back-end services up and running faster.

SUSE customers in the pharmaceutical space, along with national laboratories all over the world, are already using supercomputers running SLES to fight coronavirus. This includes Roche, with its new 10-times faster COVID-19 test kit, and Merck, which is working on a vaccine.

In a statement, SUSE CEO Melissa Di Donato explained why SUSEias offering its free support:

"The current global pandemic requires more from us than simply trying to survive as companies and individuals. We are determined to help others as much as we can, doing what we do best. We have cutting-edge open source technology and know-how that can help others in the fight to save lives, and we will share it immediately and without charge."

Want to know more about this offer? Contact SUSE at CCO@suse.com.