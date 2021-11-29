Sydney's Tech Central expands with quantum terminal and scaleup hub

Sydney's Tech Central has welcomed Q-Ctrl, Sydney Quantum Academy, and Quantum Brilliance as the first tenants of its newest precinct known as the quantum terminal.

According to the state government, the quantum terminal will be the city's "first centralised live collaboration space for researchers, developers, engineers and entrepreneurs -- all working to advance quantum technology, high performance computing, and artificial intelligence".

"Quantum terminal along with the rest of Tech Central will form one of the most vibrant innovation corridors in Australia," Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney and Minister for Trade and Industry Stuart Ayres said.

Alongside the opening of the quantum terminal, the NSW government announced on Monday it will invest up AU$21 million to prioritise affordable accommodation for scaleups.

"From December, businesses can apply for rebates on rental and fit-out costs of up to AU$600,000 a year through the Tech Central Scaleup Accommodation Rebate," Ayres said.

Meanwhile, Stone and Chalk has been appointed by the state government as the operator of the new scaleup hub at Tech Central, following a tender process.

The Scaleup Hub will be located at 477 Pitt Street, spanning across six levels and 8,000 square metres. It will be made up of a mix of private office suites, meeting rooms, event spaces, and spillover workspaces for companies scaling their operations, which will be accessible to local businesses wanting to scaleup and international businesses looking to enter the Australian market.

"From 1 July 2022, when the new hub will be in operation, we'll be able to support domestic and international emerging tech startups in their transition to becoming scaleups by providing vital access to resources and infrastructure that scaleups require to be successful," Stone and Chalk Group CEO Michael Bromley said.



"The hub will be a place of convergence for great minds, founders, talent, capital, and commercial growth; creating and sustaining the high-quality jobs of the future and contributing significantly to the economy's underlying productivity."

Others that are set to call Tech Central home include Atlassian, NEC, and NTT. A national space industry hub and semiconductor hub are also set to be established and form part of Tech Central.

The state government also announced earlier this month it will create a quantum technology centre to be based at Tech Central that will be focused on improving the state's transport network.

