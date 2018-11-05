Verizon reorganizes into 3 groups to leverage 5G

Verizon said it will reorganize into three business units that are focused on 5G customer experiences.

The telecom giant's three operating units will revolve around consumer, business and Verizon Media Group/Oath.

Verizon said it will centralize network and IT and corporate functions to serve those units. The reorganization will be effective Jan. 1. Verizon said its financial reporting will reflect the new structure in the second quarter.

CEO Hans Vestberg said the structure the customer facing units will "optimize the growth opportunities in the 5G era." Verizon's global network and technology group will be led by Kyle Malady, current chief technology officer.

Verizon Q3 solid as 5G ramps, but Oath is becoming a drag | What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the new wireless revolution



The units go like this:

Verizon Consumer Group includes the consumer wireless and wireline businesses and whole sale. Ronan Dunne, president of Verizon Wireless leads that group.

Verizon Business Group has the wireless and wireline business for enterprise, small business and government. The unit will also have Verizon Connect. Tami Erwin, executive vice president of wireless operations, will lead that group. See: Survey shows businesses eager to implement and invest in edge computing | Special report: From Cloud to Edge: The Next IT Transformation (free PDF)

Verizon Media Group/Oath will be focused on media, entertainment, commerce and the advertising that goes with them. Guru Gowrappan, Oath CEO, leads that group.

Of the three units, 5G is likely to have the biggest impact on the business group. Intelligent edge applications, the Internet of things and analytics are likely to be improved with 5G. Verizon Business Group is likely to show the most growth going forward, but the wireline business may be a drag for the unit overall.