T-Mobile partners with Lumen to combine 5G and fiber connectivity

T-Mobile is partnering with Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, to combine its 5G wireless network with Lumen's hundreds of thousands of fiber connected enterprise locations. The expanded partnership is aimed at supporting enterprises that want to build applications across distributed environments.

Under the new terms of their partnership, enterprise customers will be able to access Lumen's Edge Computing platform over T-Mobile's 5G network. The companies are also supporting enterprise innovation together via T-Mobile's labs and Tech Experience Center, as well as the Lumen Edge Experience Center.

"Our relationship with T-Mobile aims to introduce a powerful trifecta – access to national 5G wireless and fiber connectivity, managed services across a range of technologies and edge computing resources," Shaun Andrews, EVP and chief marketing officer for Lumen, said in a statement. "T-Mobile's expansive 5G footprint coupled with our extensive edge computing platform would provide enterprise developers with the best of both worlds to power the next wave of digital business."

In effect, while T-Mobile can offer enterprises the 5G connectivity necessary to distribute computing resources across environments, Lumen's platform will help them deploy, manage, and scale their applications.

In related news, Verizon Business and Amazon Web Services this week said they will start delivering private mobile edge computing to enterprises in the US via integration with Verizon's private 5G network and AWS Outposts.