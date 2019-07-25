T-Mobile won't carry the Galaxy Fold after delay: Report

An updated Galaxy Fold: Can Samsung pull it off? Samsung may be getting ready to unveil an updated Galaxy Fold… but would you buy one following the fiasco? Read more: http://bit.ly/2xDyNdH

Samsung on Wednesday announced it has fixed the issues that prevented the Galaxy Fold from launching back in April and will finish testing in time to launch the foldable phone in September. The Fold was only a few days away from launch when reviewers discovered flaws with the display, leading Samsung to postpone the launch. Since then, Samsung has been mostly quiet about progress to fix the Fold's display issues.

When Samsung first announced the Fold, T-Mobile and AT&T were the only major US carriers that announced they'd carry the phone at launch. Fast forward to the revised launch date, and T-Mobile has had a change of heart.

In a comment provided to The Verge, a T-Mobile spokesperson said "T-Mobile will not carry the Galaxy Fold because we already offer customers a wide range of the latest smartphones. Please reach out to Samsung for any further inquiries."

Can you blame T-Mobile? I can't. The Fold is a nearly $2,000 phone that nearly made its way into consumers' hands had it not been for tech reviewers who spoke up. It was already a niche device for a niche audience, and the delay has surely had an impact on consumer confidence and willingness to a large amount of money on a phone.

As for AT&T, the carrier has said they are working with Samsung and doesn't have anything else to share at the moment. Whether that means the carrier is still testing the new design, is working with Samsung regarding other devices or indeed will carry the Fold at launch is unknown.

Samsung will sell unlocked versions of the Galaxy Fold, so you'll still be able to use it carriers who aren't offering the phone.

ZDNet has reached out to T-Mobile for further comment and we will update this post once we learn more.