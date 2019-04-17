Samsung Galaxy Fold review unit screens are breaking

Galaxy Fold flirts with being a true all-in-one At Samsung's Unpacked 2019, ZDNet's Jason Cipriani talks with Suzanne De Silva, Director of Product Marketing and Strategy, about Samsung Fold's DEX support and much more.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold may have received 'Eye Comfort' certification, but the durability of the screen seems questionable, as several reviews claim their handset was damaged after only a few days.

Both Mark Gurman of Bloomberg and Steve Kovach of CNBC have posted photos and video of their broken review units.

The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not. pic.twitter.com/G0OHj3DQHw — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 17, 2019

After one day of use... pic.twitter.com/VjDlJI45C9 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) April 17, 2019

Gurman did remove the protective layer off of the display of his review unit (which looks like a screen protector), so this may have contributed to, or maybe even caused, the issue.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee also accidentally removed the protective layer, and claimed that the display "spazzed and blacked out" while he was peeling it off.

Dieter Bohn of The Verge even posted photos of how the hinge has damaged the display.

While this is only a few different reports, these issues are being experienced by reviewers, so it seems like there could be a problem here.