Samsung Galaxy Fold review unit screens are breaking

The Samsung Galaxy Fold may have received 'Eye Comfort' certification, but the durability of the screen seems questionable, as several reviews claim their handset was damaged after only a few days.
Both Mark Gurman of Bloomberg and Steve Kovach of CNBC have posted photos and video of their broken review units.
Gurman did remove the protective layer off of the display of his review unit (which looks like a screen protector), so this may have contributed to, or maybe even caused, the issue.
YouTuber Marques Brownlee also accidentally removed the protective layer, and claimed that the display "spazzed and blacked out" while he was peeling it off.
Dieter Bohn of The Verge even posted photos of how the hinge has damaged the display.
While this is only a few different reports, these issues are being experienced by reviewers, so it seems like there could be a problem here.
Join Discussion