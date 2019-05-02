Tableau reports mixed Q1 results

Tableau published its first quarter financial report on Thursday, beating market earnings expectations but falling short on revenue.

The company reported diluted non-GAAP net income per share of 2 cents on revenue of $282.5 million, up 15 percent year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting a net loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $286.82 million.

Tableau's annual recurring revenue came to $902 million, up 41 percent year-over-year. Subscription annual recurring revenue was $510.1 million, up 115 percent year-over-year.

"We are seeing more and more customers cultivate a data-driven culture in their organizations due to the ease of use and flexibility of Tableau's end-to-end analytics platform," CEO Adam Selipsky said in a statement.

In the first quarter, the company repurchased 34,986 shares of its outstanding Class A common stock for a total of $4.3 million and was authorized to repurchase a remaining $275.7 million under a previously authorized repurchase program.

Highlights of the quarter include the release of Tableau 2019.1, which includes Ask Data, a natural language processing tool that enables customers to ask questions about their data in plain language. Tableau also expanded its data preparation capabilities with the release of Tableau Prep Conductor.