Tableau's latest release steps up mapping game

Tableau's latest release includes a bevy of features designed for location-based analytics as well as vector maps powered by Mapbox.

Release 2019.2 of Tableau represents an overhaul of the company's underlying mapping technology. Location and geospatial data is increasingly being combined with analytics for context and mapping tools to aid predictions.

Location data is becoming critical for everything from customer interactions to supply chain and inventory decisions. Tableau scales its maps instead of loading images for faster loading. Mapbox, a partner of Tableau to curb malaria, provides new background mapping layers such as subways and train stations, terrain and water labels.

Tableau has also added parameter actions, more visual tools and tips for web authoring, customized server home pages, dashboard building features and updates to AskData.

In Tableau 2019.2, the company added the ability to change parameters for calculations, filters and reference lines. Parameter actions also makes calculated field more flexible.

Other features include:

Natural language in Ask Data to create calculations. Ask Data was released in February..

Tooltips that are customizable.

Dashboard containers that can be hidden to clean up visual clutter.

Replaceable worksheets in dashboards.

Biometrics security in mobile.

Here are some screenshots of Tableau's new mapping tools.

