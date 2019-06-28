Tablet revenue increases in Brazil

The tablet segment has seen an increase in revenue over the first three months of 2019, according to analyst firm IDC.

According to the IDC Brazil Tablets Tracker Q1 2019 study, the tablet segment generated 430 million reais ($111 million) in revenue, up 7 percent on the same quarter last year.

Conversely, the number of units sold saw a decrease, with 686,000 tablets purchased in Q1. Of that total, 35,000 units were purchased by corporate buyers as local businesses seek to drive staff mobility.

"The sales figures highlight the "industry's downward trend and revenue underscores the difference between tablet consumers [who purchase tablets] in the first and second halves of the year," according to IDC Brazil analyst Wellington La Falce.

According to La Falce, adult end consumers tend to buy higher-spec, more expensive tablets used mostly for work purposes in the first few months of the year, while devices purchased in the second half of the year are often for children and aimed at entertainment.

The average ticket for tablet sales in Brazil also saw an increase in Q1 - tablets sold were priced at about 627 reais ($162), about 100 reais ($25) more than in the first quarter of 2018.

According to IDC, the decline in the tablet market will continue, with 3,458 units sold in 2019, 5 percent less than in 2018.

"Tablets are niche products. We are talking about a market that has already sold 10 million units a year and now should sell about 3 million," La Falce says.

According to IDC analyst, Brazilian consumers will increasingly buy better tablets.

"The tablet is and will continue to be the first device for children as a tool for initiation in the digital world. At the same time, the availability of devices with features that enable an improved work, play and study experience will continue to appeal to users for whom mobility is crucial."