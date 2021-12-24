Tablet sales bounce back in Brazil in 2021

ZDNet Recommends The best tablets in 2021 Whether you're looking for a tablet to watch videos on or one to replace your laptop, here are some compelling options. Read More

Sales of tablets have seen a consistent increase in 2021 in Brazil, driven by the current focus on studying and working from home, according to new data from IDC.

The IDC research reports an increase of 68% in tablet sales in the second quarter of 2021 in relation to Q2 2020, with 801,000 units sold. In the third quarter, some 884,000 units were sold, the equivalent to an 18.2% increase in relation to the same period last year.

According to the analyst firm, the emphasis on remote learning and working boosting tablet sales could be seen across the retail and the corporate markets, as well as the public sector. "Governments continued with projects aimed at digital education, just as companies continue to modernize and use more devices in their digital transformation", said Daniel Voltarelli, ICT market analyst at IDC Brazil.

Of the tablets sold in Brazil in April, May, and June, 194,000 units were purchased by businesses, an increase of 398.4% on the same period last year. Some 607,000 units were purchased by end consumers from retailers, an increase of 38.6%.

In relation to the market in Q3, approximately 218,000 tablets were acquired by Brazilian companies and government bodies, an increase of 230.1%. Retail sales accounted for more than 660,000 units sold in the third quarter, the only segment that has seen a decline of 2.3% for sales in July, August, and September 2020.

When it comes to price and the type of tablets Brazilians have purchased the most in the second quarter of 2021, the typical choice was a 7" tablet at an average price of 884 reais ($156), a 4.6% price hike in relation to the same period last year.

Total tablet revenue for Q2 reached 708.5 million reais ($125 million), an increase of 75.7% compared to the same quarter in 2020. In the third quarter, 7" tablets were still the favorite choice of Brazilians, however, the average price jumped to 1154 reais ($203) and total revenue reached just over 1 billion reais ($180 million), an increase of 25.1% and 47.9%, respectively, in relation to the same period in 2020.

The IDC forecast for the tablet market in the last quarter of 2021 is a slight decrease in relation to the same quarter of 2020. "[The predicted drop] is due to the slowdown in corporate purchases, which were the main outlier of the year," Voltarelli noted, adding IDC predicts a 23% growth in sales to end consumers, as a result of Black Friday and Christmas purchases.