Tablet sales collapse in Brazil in Q1 2022

According to research from IT market analyst IDC, tablet sales have seen a significant drop in the first quarter of 2022 in Brazil. The research noted that with 713,000 units sold, the segment's overall performance was 31% lower than in the same period of 2021.

Of the total devices sold during the first three months of the year, 367,000 were sold via the retail channel. This represents a 45% reduction in retail sales in the year's first quarter.

According to IDC Brazil's analyst Daniel Voltarelli, the decrease in retail sales of tablets in the country is mainly attributed to "economic issues that have been reducing the population's purchasing power, such as high inflation and the rise in interest rates."

On the other hand, corporate tablet sales have seen a slight drop of 1% in relation to the same quarter last year, 346,000 units sold. There was an increase in demand from smaller companies employing up to 99 staff, which purchased tablets to support the shift to remote working.

However, IDC noted the positive results in the corporate segment were mainly driven by the educational sector and the large shipments resulting from large tendering processes concluded in 2021 and earlier this year. Of all the tablets intended for corporate use, 260,000 were purchased for educational purposes, an increase of 4% in relation to Q1 2022.

When it comes to the predictions for the rest of 2022, IDC Brazil forecasts a further drop in the tablet market, particularly in retail, of about 20% year on year. According to Voltarelli, the projection takes the country's economic situation into account, with high inflation and interest rates, which reduces consumers' purchasing power.

"In addition, the lack of components and the escalation of logistics costs are also relevant factors for the fall. Probably, we will only see an improvement in the scenario next year", the analyst pointed out. When it comes to the corporate segment, purchases from organizations in the education sector should see a reaction due to the upcoming elections. Sales in other corporate segments should remain stable until year-end, driven by the ongoing shift to hybrid working.