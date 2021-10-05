Take a deep dive into Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and more with these 9 project-based courses

Some of the most highly valued skills in the tech industry are in the Internet of Things, since the number of those devices already outnumbers the population of the entire world. So if you are looking for a specialization that can quickly advance from the basic tech skills you already have, then you should check out The Mastering Internet of Things Bundle.

It includes nine courses on Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and more. And you'll get a lot of hands-on experience because they're all project-based.

The "Introduction to Internet of Things Using Arduino" class will teach you how to control different home appliances wirelessly, as well as how to set up communications between smartphones. In "Introduction to Internet of Things (IoT) Using Raspberry Pi 2," you'll learn how to deploy programs remotely with a PC by using Raspberry Pi. And "Learn Node-RED Programming in 48 Hours" explains how to easily program in this environment with only drag-and-drop.

You create innovative projects in no time with one of the leading wireless protocols in "Hands on Zigbee using Raspberry Pi," and you'll learn all about the MQTT Protocol in "Mastering MQTT." If you've already got a foundation with Arduino and basic electronics, then you can get started on the Cayenne platform in "Exploring the ESP32."

After your skills reach an intermediate level, you should find "Internet of Things (IoT) Automation Using Raspberry Pi 2" and "IoT-Enabled Aeroponics Using Raspberry Pi 3" interesting. And advanced users will be intrigued by "IoT-Based Emergency Health Care System."

What's wonderful about these classes is that you can train at your own pace, even while working full-time.

