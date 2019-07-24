Take control of your Dropbox storage

If you're a Dropbox user, there's a good chance that your online storage space is a chaotic and confusing mishmash of files and folders. Or perhaps you're not making enough use of the space you have. Here are a selection of apps and services that will help you take control over your Dropbox account.

Must read: iPhone, iPad, and Mac buyer's guide: July 2019 edition

SortMyBox

This free service is described as "like email filters, for your files in the cloud" and "a magic folder that moves files to folders based on your rules." And that's exactly what it is, a set of rules that you can configure to organize your storage.

SortMyBox keeps a log of all files moved, so you always know where your files are!

More information.

RecUp

If you make a lot of use of voice memos, storing them in the cloud can take the pressure off the storage in your smartphone or tablet. But moving them manually is time-consuming and prone to data loss. It's a good idea to have that handled manually. And this is where RecUp comes into play. RecUp is streamlined to record and upload voice memos to Dropbox, and there's no need to name files or choose where to send them.

The only drawback is that this app is only for iOS, so unless you have an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you're out of luck.

More information.

Send to Dropbox

Sending files to your Dropbox has never been easier. Send to Dropbox free, fast, secure and super simple to use. All you have to do is connect with Dropbox, and you're given a unique email address that sends files directly to your Dropbox!

More information.

Otixo

Otixo is far more than a tool for working with Dropbox – it's a complete communication and notification hub for your entire organization – but it does feature a very nice cloud file manager that can integrate more than 30 online file storage services or protocols like Dropbox, Box, Amazon S3, SFTP, etc.

More information.

Boxcryptor

Add much-needed security and encryption to your Dropbox with Boxcryptor. The service supports almost every cloud storage provider that is out there, and works seamlessly and effortlessly to protect your data.

More information.

MacDropAny

Most cloud storage services, such as Dropbox and iCloud Drive, only sync the files you put inside a special sync folder. MacDropAny removes this limitation, and lets you sync any folder on your Mac with the cloud, for free.

More information.

See also: