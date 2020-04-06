TCL 10 Series launch details: Affordable Android smartphones focused on visual technology

Image: TCL

With flagship smartphones starting at $1,000, the market for less expensive phones is attractive to many looking to have a similar experience without breaking the bank. TCL revealed final details of its new 10-Series lineup of three new phones, all priced less than $500, with a focus on gorgeous design, premium display technology, and even 5G networks.

top picks The 10 best smartphones right now It's easy to find a great phone today. In fact, current flagship devices are so good you really don't need to be replacing them every year. Read More

TCL first announced the 10-series at CES and was set to post the release and final specification details at MWC in late February. With the cancellation of MWC, TCL is making the announcement via a press release.

TCL is well-known for its display technology and brings this expertise to its latest line of smartphones. TCL NXTVISION, a proprietary advanced display and camera visual technology, is integrated into the new 10-Series with color, clarity, and contrast enhancements, including SDR to HDR real-time conversion. We often see compromises in display technology in more affordable phones, but thanks to TCL owning its own display technology the consumer gets more bang for the buck.

Also: CES 2020: TCL Communication unveils first 5G smartphone alongside new Alcatel mobile products

TCL 10 Pro

Image: TCL

The TCL 10 Pro will be available in Q2 for $449 in the North America, Europe, Australia, and the UK. Buyers can choose one in Ember Gray or Forest Mist Green (this color looks lovely) and we should be getting one to review in the next month or so.

This phone sports at 6.47 inch TCL curved AMOLED screen with minimal bezels and Edge Bar shortcuts. The screen-to-body ratio is an amazing 93% so you should be able to be quite productive on the big display. It is Netflix-certified to stream HDR10 videos too.

Key specifications of the TCL 10 Pro include:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Display : 6.47 inch, 1080x2340 pixels resolution 19.5:9 aspect ratio, AMOLED (398 PPI)

: 6.47 inch, 1080x2340 pixels resolution 19.5:9 aspect ratio, AMOLED (398 PPI) Operating system : Android 10

: Android 10 RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 128GB internal with microSD expansion card slot

: 128GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Cameras : 64MP high-res camera, 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam, 123-degree super wide-angle camera and macro camera, as well as a 24MP front-facing camera.

: 64MP high-res camera, 2.9μm big pixel low-light video cam, 123-degree super wide-angle camera and macro camera, as well as a 24MP front-facing camera. Connectivity : Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC

: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC Battery : 4,500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

: 4,500 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 Dimensions: 158.5 x 72.4 x 9.2mm and 177 grams

You will also find a 3.5mm audio jack in the phone and the ability to connect to four Bluetooth speakers at once. The specifications look great and some of the unique camera features are itching to be tested.

TCL 10L

It doesn't look like the experience is compromised much with the TCL 10L, but the price is just $249 in the US. A slightly larger 6.53 inch display is present with a 91% screen-to-body ratio and four rear cameras.

Key specifications of the TCL 10L include:

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Display : 6.53 inch, 1080x2340 pixels resolution 19.5:9 aspect ratio, LCD (395 PPI)

: 6.53 inch, 1080x2340 pixels resolution 19.5:9 aspect ratio, LCD (395 PPI) Operating system : Android 10

: Android 10 RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 128GB internal with microSD expansion card slot

: 128GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Cameras : 48MP high-res camera, 8MP super wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth. 16MP front-facing camera.

: 48MP high-res camera, 8MP super wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth. 16MP front-facing camera. Connectivity : Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC

: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC Battery : 4,000 mAh

: 4,000 mAh Dimensions: 162.2 x 75.6 x 8.4mm and 180 grams

The processor, display type, and camera tech is slightly less than the TCL 10 Pro, but the phone still looks like a very competitive offering with a price that is tough to beat.

TCL 10 5G

The TCL 10 5G will be available later this year for a price of €399/£399 and US availability is not yet known. The specifications of the TCL 10 5G are almost the same as the TCL 10L with a Snapdragon 765, larger capacity 4500 mAh battery, and different color options.

These three new phones are presented with attractive designs and color options, while having all of the key technology needed for a solid smartphone experience.