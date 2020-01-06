CES 2020: TCL Communication unveils first 5G smartphone alongside new Alcatel mobile products

CES 2020: The Big Trends for Business Today's CES is as much a showcase for the latest business technology as it is for consumer electronics. Enterprise technologies like AI, data analytics, and 5G underpin the latest IoT gadgets, smart devices, and autonomous vehicles and will be on full display at CES 2020.

TCL Communication on Monday revealed several new smartphones. The bulk of the new phones are under its Alcatel brand, while a brand new TCL 10-series smartphone lineup made its debut.

The 10-series is the brand name that TCL will launch its first 5G smartphone under. The TCL 10 5G will launch later this year, will take advantage of the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 7-series 5G system on a chip. The 7-series processor includes a 5G modem, and is designed for mid-range smartphones.

Alongside the TCL 10 5G, the company also announced the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L.

All three TCL 10-series phones will include quad-rear cameras, with the Pro model using an AMOLED display. We can expect to learn more about the 10-series lineup, including exact launch details, during Mobile World Congress on Feb. 22. TCL has said that all three models will launch in the US and Canada in Q2 for under $500.

TCL also announced several new budget-friendly smartphones under the Alcatel brand that will be available outside of the US.

The Alcatel 3L has a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel AI main rear-facing camera that's suited for photos in low light environments. The "AI" portion of the name will auto-recognize up to 22 different scenes and adjust how a photo is captured. There's also a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens for close-up photos. The 3L will have a 6.22-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It will launch in Q1, starting at $155 in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The Alcatel 1S takes a more basic and affordable approach, with a triple rear camera setup of 13, 5 and 2-megapixels, respectively. A 6.22-inch display is powered by an octavos-core processor, and is said to have a day-long battery life. The 1S starts at $110, and will launch in Q1 in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The Alcatel 1V and Alcatel 1B will be $88 and $66, respectively. The 1V will have a 6.22-inch screen, a dual rear camera setup, a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The 1B is an Android 10 (Go Edition) phone with a quad-core processor, and up to 2GB of RAM. It features a 5.5-inch screen, and has a Smart Manager tool that runs in the background to keep the device running smooth by clearing out memory and optimizing power.

The 1V will be available in Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and the 1B will launch in Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa in the Q1.