TCL 30 V 5G announced: $300 Verizon smartphone helps bring faster networks to the masses

TCL had a significant presence at CES earlier this month with a large booth that contained AR glasses, laptops, phones, tablets, and more. The first TCL 30 series phone to launch is coming soon from Verizon as the TCL 30 V 5G.

Details of the phone were revealed at CES, but we now have the official pricing of just $299.99. The phone will be a Verizon exclusive with support for Verizon's ultra-wide band 5G, nationwide 5G, and C-Band connectivity.

The TCL 30 V 5G is an affordable business phone with a professional midnight gray color. You can use it as a mobile hotspot for up to 10 devices while also appreciating the 3.5mm audio port and microSD expansion card slot.

Image: TCL

Specifications

Display : 6.67-inch 2400x1080 pixels resolution Gorilla Glass 3

: 6.67-inch 2400x1080 pixels resolution Gorilla Glass 3 Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 128GB internal and microSD card

: 128GB internal and microSD card Wireless connectivity : Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi

: Bluetooth 5.1, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi Cameras : 50MP main camera, 5MP super wide, and 2MP macro. 16MP front-facing camera.

: 50MP main camera, 5MP super wide, and 2MP macro. 16MP front-facing camera. Battery : 4500 mAh with 18W fast charging

: 4500 mAh with 18W fast charging Dimensions: 165.9 x 76 x 9.1 mm and 200 grams

The phone also supports reverse charging in case you need to charge up accessories, such as your wireless headset, while on the go.

TCL's display technology is also embedded into the phone with NXTVISION experiences. Dual speakers round out the entertainment aspects of this new affordable phone.