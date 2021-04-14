TCL announces three new 20 Series smartphones: NXTVISION displays, advanced cameras, stunning designs

Image: TCL

Last year TCL announced the 10 Series with rollout taking place throughout 2020. While TCL has been making phones for some time, these were the first TCL-branded smartphones provided to the market.

This year we see the TCL 20 Series with the TCL 20 Pro 5G, 20L Plus, and 20L. Check out our first impressions of an early TCL 20 Pro 5G. These three new phones offer improvements over the 10 Series thanks in large part to customer feedback and advances in mobile technology.

As a major display maker, TCL naturally focuses on the visual experience with its NXTVISION display optimization technology a primary feature of these three new phones. Reducing eye strain and blue light to help protect your eyes is important for TCL as well.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

The flagship of the new 20 Series is the TCL 20 Pro 5G. This new phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology powered by Pixelworks. Color accuracy and AI visual enhancements are a focus for the display.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with 5G modem and includes an ample 6GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB cards. A rear quad camera system (OIS and ultra-wide included) provides all you need to capture images and video with a 32MP front-facing camera. The 4500 mAh battery can also be charged via wireless technology, a first for TCL's phones.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G will be available starting tomorrow in the UK, Italy, and Portugal for €549 in Marine Blue and Moondust Gray. Pricing and availability for the US and other markets will be announced in the future, closer to release in those countries.

Image: TCL

TCL 20L Plus

The TCL 20L Plus is the first phone to come with TÜV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology. This technology allows you to see your display perfectly, in natural colors, while wearing sunglasses on a hot summer day. With many phones I have to remove my polarized sunglasses to see the display in different orientations.

Another 6.67-inch display is present here with the same ample RAM and storage. A 5,000 mAh battery should help keep you powered up for a couple of days. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 powers the phone with a quad-camera system on the back. The TCL 20L Plus is similar to the 20 Pro 5G, in terms of design, with internal differences setting it apart.

The TCL 20 Plus will also be available in those some countries, starting tomorrow, at €269. In North America, this model will be launched with the TCL 20S name, but is essentially the same phone.

TCL 20L

The TCL 20L also has a 6.67-inch display with the Circular Polarization Display technology. Again, a very similar TCL 20 Series design is provided here with internal differences setting things apart.

We find 4GB and 6GB RAM options with 128GB of internal storage. A 5,000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 662 is provided with another rear quad-camera system.

It will be available for €229 in Luna Blue and Ellipse Black.