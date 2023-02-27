TCL's 40 Series smartphones are affordable and on the way to US markets

(From left to right) The TCL 40 XL, TCL 40 X 5G, and TCL 40 XE 5G. TCL

At MWC this week, TCL announced a range of new affordable smartphones. The new series includes the TCL 40 XE 5G, TCL 40 X 5G, and a 4G option for the TCL 40 XL. TCL's mission remains to provide everyone with affordable 5G connectivity.

"The new TCL 40 Series smartphones are market leading while supporting our goal of democratizing technology," TCL CEO Aaron Zhang said in a press release. "Plus, with the support of our strong carrier partnerships, they also help us to deliver on our mission of providing 5G for everyone."

Also: What is a rugged phone and which are the best?

The TCL 40 XE 5G mobile phone offers 5G connectivity and a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor and a high-capacity 5000mAh battery.

The TCL 40 X 5G, which is geared towards content creators and photo enthusiasts, has a 50MP main camera at the back, plus 2MP macro and depth cameras, and an 8MP selfie camera. Like its sister phone, the 40 X 5G packs a 5000mAh battery, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor, and a 6.56-inch display.

Also: Android smartphones with two-way satellite connectivity

The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G CPU comprises two Arm Cortex-A76 cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 cores, while the GPU is an Arm Mali-G57 MC2. Both the TCL XE and X come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

TCL's 40 Series include the company's latest display-enhancing software, Nxturbo, which it says boosts GPU performance by 30% while simultaneously reducing power consumption by up to 17%. As the mobile gaming market grows, TCL is among the smartphone companies tweaking their products to accommodate on-the-go gamers.

TCL says the enhanced graphics of its 40 Series smartphones, combined with Nxturbo, offer seamless scrolling, full-frame gaming, and enhanced live streaming and online video playing capabilities.

There's a 4G version of the 40-series phones in the shape of the TCL 40 XL, which also has a 50MP main camera. This is slightly bigger than its 5G siblings, as its HD+ display measures 6.75 inches.

The TCL 40 Series is expected to launch exclusively in North America beginning in June. The TCL 40 X 5G is priced at $199, the TCL 40 XE 5G at $169, and the TCL 40 XL at $149.