Tech news roundup: Microsoft Office 365, Facebook scandal, and AI adoption This week's TechRepublic and ZDNet news stories include a security warning from Microsoft, a rundown of the Facebook privacy scandal, and a look at the highest paying internships for 2019. Read more: https://zd.net/2WMdwcH

CEOs in the US are betting big on artificial intelligence, according to a report from EY. China is thought to be the biggest obstacle when it comes to AI advancement in the US. CEOs also cited a lack of talent and employee trust as other barriers to AI adoption.

Facebook is no stranger to the news -- on our sites we're taking a comprehensive look at Facebook's laundry list of privacy issues, including how it relates to Cambridge Analytica, the GDPR, the Brexit campaign.

If your organization uses Microsoft Office 365, you'll want to check out our story on the latest security recommendations coming out of Microsoft that include tips like moving away from passwords and moving towards multi-factor authentication for users.

While Samsung engineers determine what's next for the Galaxy Fold, we're debating on ZDNet whether foldable phones were ever really a good idea to begin with. What do you think? Writers Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow share their opinions in this week's edition of Jason vs Jason.

Glassdoor is listing the 25 highest paying internships and entry-level jobs for 2019. The paycheck for some of the best tech internships just may surprise you. And speaking of hiring, if you're in the market for a new position but don't want to be too tied down, you'll want to check out our list of 7 companies hiring remote freelance developers, engineers and data scientists right now. According to FlexJobs, IT is one of the top industries looking for remote freelancers.

Finally, in our special feature, we're helping you prepare for serverless computing. We have a great list of articles that cover everything from how to build a serverless architecture to the top enterprise providers that you'll want to consider.

