Telstra restores cloud services after outage

Telstra has confirmed that its cloud services are back up and running following an outage.

"We have resolved an issue which impacted access to our cloud services for some of our enterprise customers and access to some of our online services," a Telstra spokesperson said in a statement.

"Services are back online and should be working normally. We sincerely apologise for the impact and we continue to investigate the cause."

The statement came six hours after the telco originally confirmed on Twitter that it was "working to fix an issue that is currently impacting access to some Telstra apps and http://Telstra.com."

Telstra also noted that the outage had not impacted 000 call services.

The cloud services outage follows the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) last week saying its investigation into Triple Zero emergency call services had found that Telstra breached the rule to ensure all 000 calls on its network are carried to emergency call operators.

According to the ACMA, Telstra failed to deliver 1,433 calls to the emergency service operator on May 4 due to a network outage, breaching s22 of the Telecommunications (Emergency Call Service) Determination 2009 and the Telecommunications (Consumer Protection and Service Standards) Act 1999.

The outage had been caused by fire damage to fibre cables, causing mobile voice connection interruptions across New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, and Queensland for a period of around nine hours.

In June, Telstra wholesale mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) customers were also impacted across 3G and 4G services as a result of a "vendor platform issue".

The wholesale mobile outage followed a fibre cable cut earlier in June, which affected wholesale mobile and fixed-line services and several thousand broadband and ADSL services.

Telstra in May also said yet another mobile outage was caused by a software fault, which it said "triggered multiple elements across the network to fail". Its 4G voice network was also affected following "technical changes made ahead of upgrades to mobile traffic control equipment in Telstra's Exhibition Street exchange in Melbourne" in early May.

