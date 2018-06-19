Telstra cites 'vendor platform issue' for MVNO outage

Telstra has confirmed that wholesale mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) customers may have been impacted across 3G and 4G services as a result of a "vendor platform issue".

"There is no issue with Telstra's 3G and 4G network," a Telstra spokesperson said in a statement.

"There was a vendor platform issue that impacted mobile virtual network operating services for a small number of wholesale customers.

"The majority of those services have already been restored. We apologise to these wholesale customers for any inconvenience."

The wholesale mobile outage follows a fibre cable cut earlier this month, which affected wholesale mobile and fixed-line services and several thousand broadband and ADSL services.

"Optic fibre testing identified the fibre damage location outside of a construction site located in St Leonards," the Aussie Broadband support page on that outage said.

"Investigations have identified damage to 1,560 fibres across four optic fibre cables. Technicians have hauled the first cable through the conduit and are preparing the joints. In parallel they have also hauled the second cable and are currently hauling the third cable. Replacement cable for the fourth cable is being sourced, and there may be delays due to the unique cable type and length required."

Aussie Broadband also said a fifth damaged cable was later identified.

Telstra last month also said yet another mobile outage was caused by a software fault, which it said "triggered multiple elements across the network to fail".

"Some key network equipment failed, causing a disruption to 4G voice and data services nationally," Telstra said at the time.

"The impact was widespread, and with a large number of customers dropping back to 3G there was significant disruption to 3G voice and data services as demand exceeded the capacity of our 3G network.

"The network is designed to switch onto standby hardware, which it did. Following the failover, however, a further fault caused an interruption which impacted 4G connections. There is redundancy built into these systems, but this did not operate as intended."

NSW Police had warned the outage could affect Triple Zero services, but Telstra had said calls to 000 would connect over other carriers.

The outage followed Telstra in May dropping Triple Zero call services as a result of fibre damage near Orange, New South Wales.

That was the telco's second outage in a week after its 4G voice network was affected following "technical changes made ahead of upgrades to mobile traffic control equipment in Telstra's Exhibition Street exchange in Melbourne".

