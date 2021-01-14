Telstra says it has half of all Australians covered by 5G

Image: Telstra

Telstra said on Thursday it was able to provide 5G coverage to half of the Australian population where they live. The company added it planned to hit 75% population coverage by the middle of the year.

In its latest set of figures, Telstra said it was providing the latest generation of mobile coverage at 2,650 sites around the country. The telco added it had over 750,000 5G devices on its network.

Just prior to Christmas, Telstra renewed its sponsorship with the AFL until 2024, which will see the telco continue to run AFL.com, club websites and the official AFL Live app. Telstra said it would also upgrade connectivity within the AFL-owned Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, become the "official technology and innovation partner" of the league, and use the stadium as a testbed. In addition, Telstra is aiming to create "one of the world's most advanced stadium and entertainment precincts" at the stadium.

"Telstra technology and connectivity will be deployed over the next few years including fixed and 4G/5G networks upgrades, AI, mixed reality, and edge computing," the company said at the time.

"From booking a seat to parking to engaging with the match, attendees will soon be able to experience a new stadium experience before, during, and after they attend the game."

As part of the deal, Telstra retained the digital rights to highlights, replay, and on-demand streaming.

Earlier this week, Telstra International announced it was appointing Geraldine Kor as its managing director for South Asia and country managing director for Singapore. Kor was previously a director of global alliances and partnerships at DXC Technology Asia Pacific.

