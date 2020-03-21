Tencent releases video conferencing tool for international markets

Tencent has released an international version of its cloud-based video conferencing tool across more than 100 markets, including Singapore, India, Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia. Called Tencent Meeting, the online conferencing application can host up to 300 attendees simultaneously and is available for free on Google Play and Apple App Store.

The software is called VooV Meeting on these appstores, said Tencent in a statement Saturday.

Tencent Cloud's vice president Lori Wu said: "With the mounting number of new COVID-19 cases outside of China, we look forward to providing our users in other countries and regions with the capabilities to work remotely. As we move forward, we plan to roll out the service across the world, in compliance with local regulations."

Launched in China last December, the audio and video conferencing application had since raked up more than 10 million daily active users, said Tencent.

The Chinese tech giant said it added a new feature in January, as the coronavirus outbreak spread across the country, to enable the platform to support up to 300 attendees simultaneously. It noted a spike in usage during this period as businesses tapped the online conferencing tool for telecommuting and education institutions turned to remote teaching.

To boost the online platform's capacity so it could handle the increase in demand, Tencent said it added more than 1 million CPU cores to its network and another 100,000 CVMs (cloud virtual machines) within eight days.

