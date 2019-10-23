Tencent to support startup incubator scheme with Singapore university

Tencent is teaming up with the National University of Singapore (NUS) to establish an incubator programme aimed at nurturing local startups. Under the scheme, the Chinese technology giant will offer its cloud services and technology as well as marketing support to help these young companies get a headstart.

Its partnership with the university's entrepreneurial arm, NUS Enterprise, would span three years and aimed to enrol up to 20 NUSTe startups within the first year. Tapping Tencent Cloud's services, these companies would receive technical support, software, online and offline training for Tencent Cloud products, and insights on best practices relevant to their respective sectors.

In addition, Tencent would help the NUS startups with their marketing initiatives as well as allow selected companies to take the stage at events organised by Tencent.

The startups also would be given access to the Chinese vendor's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab, AI services, and other tools to develop applications and other features.

Furthermore, Tencent would provide the startups with "reasonable access" to other ecosystems the vendor supported, which would encompass opportunities to receive direct or other investments, get potential customer leads, and establish connections with other partners in the ecosystem.

Tencent Cloud currently operates 53 availability zones across 25 regions worldwide, including Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai, and London.

